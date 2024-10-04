DJI Air 3 & RC-N2 controller deal brings price below $900

DJI is offering a huge discount on the popular Air 3 drone. On Amazon, the standard kit for the DJI Air 3 has seen 20% shaved off its asking price, now just $881.68.

The limited-time offer is huge for new drone owners as the standard kit of the DJI Air 3 is now cheaper than the Mini Pro 4. When comparing the two, the Air 3 is a much more capable drone with its superior speed, extended flight time, and wind resistance.

The Air 3 features two cameras: a 24mm F/1.7 wide angle and a 70mm F/2.8. These cameras are paired with two 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensors capable of taking 48MP Raw photos. The Air 3 can shoot in 4K100 FPS or 4K60 FPS (with HDR) and 2.7K vertical videos. The cameras can also record footage in 10-bit HLG and D-Log M.

Source: DJI

The dual cameras and large sensors work well with the drone’s QuickShots and ActiveShots modes, providing crisp footage at the push of a button. The Air 3 features ActiveTrack 5.0 which helps keep subjects in focus while FocusTrack maximizes the obstacle avoidance system to keep the drone safe when using the telephoto camera.

The Air 3 uses the RC-N2 remote and has a maximum range of 12.4 miles (20 KM). The drone is very fast, reaching 47mph in sport mode. The Air 3 has a takeoff weight of 720 grams and a maximum wind resistance of 26.8 mph, making it one of the most stable drones available on the market. This drone features omnidirectional obstacle avoidance sensors, giving pilots confidence when flying.

The low price could be down to a possible launch of the DJI Air 3S coming later this month.