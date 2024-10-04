Insta360 Ace Pro 50-in-1 Bundle hits lowest ever price ahead of Pro 2 launch

Amazon is offering a 9% discount for the Insta360 Ace Pro 50-in-1 Kit Bundle. The kit is currently priced at $460.99, with a total savings of $43.96. The Insta360 Ace Pro 50-in-1 Kit Bundle is originally priced at $504.95 and includes the waterproof action camera, a Sandisk Micro Extreme Pro 64GB Card, a cleaning kit, and other essential accessories.

Essential components included in the 50-in-1 kit are several mounting options, a head and chest strap, a selfie stick, a tripod, and a floating handle. The accessories kit also comes with a camera strap, a screen protector, and a travel case for the action camera.

The Insta360 Ace Pro is one of the best action cameras on the market today and is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor made by Leica. It is Insta360’s first attempt at a wide-angle action camera and is the first in its segment that can record 8K video, however, it is limited to 24fps. The action camera does have higher frame rates at lower resolutions. Users can record slow-motion 4K video at up to 120fps. It can also capture 48MP stills and has an HDR Photo mode.

The Ace Pro is designed for a variety of outdoor sports, including surfing, diving, and cycling. Waterproof down to 10m without an underwater case, the Insta360 action camera is a great choice for beach activities. An optional dive case extends the operating depth to 16m. With its durable construction, the Insta360 Ace Pro can withstand drops, extreme temperatures, and high vibration.

If you are looking to purchase an Insta360 Ace Pro, we recommend purchasing the 50-in-1 kit as it has all the mounting options you will ever need. Aside from the accessory bundle, we also suggest getting a silicone protective case and an underwater housing for the action camera.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 50-in-1 Bundle discount is only available for a limited time, potentially could be liquidating older stock ahead of the imminent Ace Pro 2.