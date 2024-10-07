Rumored Canon RF 200-500mm f/4L IS USM could be announced in November

We have been hearing about the Canon RF 200-500mm F/4L IS USM for quite some time and it seems that we may be very close to an official announcement. The rumors also suggest that the lens will have a built-in teleconverter. According to Canon Rumors, sources revealed that Canon is getting ready to announce the upcoming lens in November, sharing that someone has already tried out the lens.

The rumor hints at the possibility of the lens being announced at the same time as the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, possibly coinciding with the new changes for the Canon EOS R1.

Image Credit: Canon Rumors

The leaker claims that the upcoming Canon RF 200-500mm F/4L IS USM will have an integrated 1.4x teleconverter. Canon Rumors says that the information about the built-in teleconverter is, at best, a 50/50 proposition. The source reportedly has a "checkered history of accuracy" when sharing information about upcoming products.

There also has been some confusion regarding the maximum aperture of the lens. According to the insider, there have been rumors that the maximum aperture of the upcoming lens will be F/5.6 instead of F/4. However, this may just have been a misinterpretation since using the 1.4x teleconverter reduced the maximum aperture from F/4 to F/5.6.

The target market for this lens is photographers looking for an ultra-telephoto lens with a constant aperture. Canon already has the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM as a relatively affordable ultra-telephoto lens. The constant F/4 aperture across the zoom range will mean improved low-light performance and subject separation when compared to the existing telephoto.

The lens will be perfect for photographers shooting wildlife and sports. The built-in 1.4x teleconverter offers flexibility and gives users additional reach without the need to change lenses.