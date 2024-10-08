Save 24% on the SIRUI 24mm Anamorphic Lens this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and with it comes some great deals on select cameras, lenses, and various accessories. One of the lenses currently on sale is the Sirui 24mm Anamorphic F/2.8 1.33X for EF-M Mount. The lens is currently priced at $458.10, translating to a 24% savings. If you are currently in the market for a high-quality cinema lens to elevate your video projects, now is the best time to pick up the Sirui 24mm Anamorphic F/2.8 1.33X lens. The discount offers incredible value considering what the lens brings to the table.

Anamorphic lenses are mainly used by videographers to achieve a cinematic look similar to what you get from Hollywood movies. The Sirui 24mm F/2.8 1.33X Anamorphic lens is designed to deliver amazing widescreen shots with exceptional sharpness, natural-looking flares, and the signature “cinematic look” that many videographers are looking for.

The key feature of the Sirui 24mm Anamorphic lens is the ability to compress the captured footage horizontally, resulting in the 2.4:1 widescreen ratio when post-processed. The wide aspect ratio gives viewers that cinematic feel that is commonly seen in big-budget films.

Having a 1.33X squeeze factor also allows users to capture wider shots than standard lenses while maintaining crisp details and sharpness. Anamorphic lenses like the Sirui 24mm also give viewers a more dramatic field of view without the need to crop the footage in post, preserving much of the detail from the scene.

The Sirui 24mm has a maximum aperture of F/2.8 which means it will have exceptional low-light performance. The fast aperture also gives users greater depth of field control, allowing for subject isolation and out-of-focus backgrounds.