Sony ZV-1 price slashed by 20% for Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back and with it comes massive discounts on cameras, camera drones, accessories, and much more. One of the most exciting deals this year is the Sony ZV-1 digital camera, which is currently available at 20% off, saving you over $150. The ZV-1 is one of the most popular cameras for vloggers and content creators because of its powerful features and compact design.

The Sony ZV-1 was designed specifically to fill the needs of content creators. The camera stands out for its portability, professional-grade features, and exceptional performance, making it a favorite among digital videographers. At the heart of the ZV-1 is the 20MP BSI CMOS sensor which can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. The sensor is paired with a Zeiss 20-70mm full frame equivalent F/1.8-2.8 lens that delivers crisp images. The camera is perfect for shooting landscapes, travel, and even indoor events.

The ZV-1 is equipped with a fast autofocus system that is accurate and incredibly reliable when it comes to face detection and subject tracking. The AF system keeps subjects in perfect focus even in fast-paced and low-light situations.

One key feature of the ZV-1 is the 3.0-inch vari-angle flip-out LCD touchscreen. The flip-out display is essential for vloggers and content creators, allowing them to easily monitor the video output and ensure that the subject is always in frame.

While the ZV-1 does not feature in-body image stabilization, Sony added “SteadyShot” which is an optical stabilization system on the lens. The system reduces camera shakes and ensures smooth, professional-looking footage even when shooting handheld.

Weighing only 294 grams, the Sony ZV-1 is extremely lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry around for travel vlogs or outdoor shoots. Its compact size means it can fit easily in a camera bag or pocket.