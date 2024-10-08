The Insta360 X3 Action Camera gets 18% knocked off its asking price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab deals on a wide variety of electronics, everything fom cameras to laptops recieve discounts this time of year. During this member-exclusive event, the Insta360 X3 will be available at an 18% discount, now priced at $349.99. This is a great opportunity for vloggers, content creators, and adventurers to get their hands on one of the best-performing action cameras on the market today.

The Insta360 X3 is a game changer in the world of action cameras with its 360-degree field of view. With its dual 1/2-inch sensor, the X3 can record immersive 5.7K videos that capture everything around you. The camera also features an HDR mode which can capture scenes in stunning detail.

One of the cool features of the Insta360 X3 is FlowState Stabilization which ensures smooth and stable footage even when on the move. FlowState eliminates shakes and vibrations from your shots, resulting in ultra-smooth video footage.

The Insta360 X3 was designed with outdoor adventuring in mind. The action camera is waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters) and its rugged construction ensures that it will survive in the harshest conditions. The X3 can also withstand short drops and light impact.

The X3 has Voice Control which allows for hands-free operation. The action camera also has the Invisible Selfie Stick feature which automatically removes the selfie stick from the footage, creating an epic third-person view.