Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2024: Big savings on Samsung, Google & more

The final day of Amazon Prime’s sales event is here - offering a wide selection of deals on select products. One area that always appears to get the better end of the deal stick is cell phones. There is as much as 50% off with major brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Google, and OnePlus all taking part.

We’ve taken the time to round up all the best Prime Big Deals for cell phones, catering to a variety of budgets and requirements. Everything from the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S24 to the more affordable Motorola Edge is currently on sale - just Apple slacking in this regard.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time for phone deals?

Amazon Prime is a great opportunity for members to get massive discounts on quite a wide variety of tech products. Some of the most notable deals this time around are from the cell phone category with numerous discounts across several popular phone SKUs.

It is worth mentioning that some deals may not always appear when you browse through Amazon's deal hubs. If there is a particular phone you cannot see listed in this article, it is worth searching Amazon to see if it features a discount. Amazon also lists renewed phones at a discounted price.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day only runs for 48 hours and is expected to run until midnight tonight. The event started yesterday (8th) but don't worry if you miss it, Black Friday is within sight. To take part in the Prime sales events, which happen twice every year, you need to sign up. Prime membership costs vary but there are plenty of benefits aside from deals. Amazon services include music, Prime Video, gaming, and even Deliveroo discounts.