Nikon Z8 camera gets 13% knocked off its asking price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day enters its final day, your last chance before Black Friday to grab cameras, lenses, and accessories for less. This year, the Nikon Z8 is getting a huge price drop during the member-exclusive sale. The Z8 is arguably Nikon’s best all-around full-frame mirrorless camera and thanks to this deal, you can save over $500.

Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera - 13% OFF

At its core is a 45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor paired with the EXPEED 7 image processing technology. The Z8 has a burst speed of up to 120 fps and a maximum shutter speed of 1/32000s to freeze action. The camera can shoot RAW at 20fps and has a buffer of 1,000 shots.

The Z8 also features Nikon’s most advanced autofocus system which uses an AF algorithm developed using deep learning technology. The autofocus system can detect and track subjects accurately using 3D tracking. The Eye AF can also lock on and track the eyes of people, pets, and even birds.

In addition to its photo capabilities, the Nikon Z8 also excels in videography, making it an ideal platform for professional filmmakers and content creators. The Z8 can shoot 8K video at 60 fps and 4K at 120 fps. The mirrorless camera is also capable of shooting in 12-bit ProResRAW video format natively.

Finally, the Nikon Z8 is made from carbon fiber and magnesium alloy, making it both durable and lightweight. The camera is 30% smaller than the Z9 and only weighs 2lbs. The Z8 features weather sealing to protect against dust and moisture and is equipped with a sensor shield to protect the sensor during lens changes.

The Z8 a great value for money, especially with this deal. Amazon is also offering a huge discount on the Nikon Z8 with the Nikkor 24-120mm F/4 bundle which is currently listed at $4,396.95, which is over $700 in savings.