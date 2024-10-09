Sony’s Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera is still on sale for the final day of Amazon Prime

If you are eyeing an upgrade to a full-frame mirrorless camera, now is the perfect time to make your move. Amazon is currently offering a $200 discount on the popular Sony A7 IV as part of the Big Deal Days event. The offer is available only for a limited time on Amazon, however, the same deal is featured over at B&H too.

The A7 IV is a great all-around camera that provides professional-level features but at a budget-friendly price. It boasts a 33MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR image processor which Sony claims provides 8x increased processing speed over previous generations.

The full-frame mirrorless camera also features a fast hybrid autofocus system with 759 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF points with a sensor coverage of 94% for both stills and movies. The hybrid AF works with the BIONZ XR image processing engine to improve the camera’s Real-time Eye AF performance and accuracy.

As a video camera, the Sony A7 IV is more than capable of delivering professional-quality footage thanks to its 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60fps video output. The A7 IV can also record super slow-motion video when shooting at 1080p 120fps. The camera supports the S-Cinetone color profile which delivers natural-looking mid-tones for healthy-looking skin color, plus soft colors and gorgeous highlights.

The Sony A7 IV uses a CFexpress Type A and a standard SD card slot. The camera body is constructed from durable magnesium alloy and features weather sealing to protect against dust and rain.

Overall, the Sony A7 IV performs well above its current price point. It is a great pick for photographers and videographers looking to move up to full frame without breaking the bank.