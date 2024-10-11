OnePlus 13 expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery

There has been a lot of buzz around the anticipated release of the OnePlus 13. The specs of the upcoming flagship smartphone have surfaced online and it looks as though the new phone will feature a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, sources claim that the smartphone will include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 13 may have a slightly curved display on all sides and according to Yogesh Brar we can expect the upgraded battery to be 6,000mAh + 100W (wired) + 50W (wireless).

OnePlus 13 release date

OnePlus confirmed the new flagship will arrive in October. OnePlus China President, Louis Lee recently stated the new phone would feature "the latest Snapdragon flagship chip" and a few other features like ColorOS15 and smooth dual engine.

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 spec leaks show large-capacity battery

Rumors also suggest that the OnePlus 13 will include a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will reportedly use the “Glacier” battery technology found on the Ace 3 Pro which has a similar capacity power source. The battery will use a new silicone carbide negative electrode material to help reduce the battery’s overall thickness while increasing its capacity.

Sources also revealed that the OnePlus 13 will feature 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The fast-charging capability is needed considering how large the battery on the flagship smartphone is. Even with the 100W charging, it may take a few hours to charge the device fully.

The rumor mill hints that the OnePlus 13 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with 24GB of RAM. The internal memory of the device will reportedly be up to 1TB.

There will be three rear camera units on the smartphone including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto. We expect the OnePlus 13 cameras to have the equivalent focal length of 14mm, 24mm, and 75mm.

With the rumored specs, there is no wonder that there is palpable excitement about the OnePlus 13. If the rumored specs hold true, then this will be one Android smartphone to watch out for. Hopefully, we do not have to wait long before we get the final specs of the OnePlus 13.