DJI Air 3S could launch tomorrow with “Chase the View” announcement

We have been waiting for a confirmation of the Air 3S drone for some time now and DJI has potentially just teased the release date in a new video shared over at X.

According to the teaser trailer, DJI is scheduled to hold an event on October 15 at 9 AM BST. While there is no explicit mention of the Air 3S, the “Chase the View” event teaser shows a camera sensor and an aerial view of the Northern Lights which many interpret as a new drone announcement.

Source: DJI

Will the Air 3S be worth the upgrade?

According to a new leak shared by Jasper Ellens on X, the Air 3S could be compatible with the new DJI RC Track accessory. This new device lets the DJI drones track "moving subjects, such as vehicles and cyclists" at speeds over 50km/h. The leak suggests that the RC Track will be compatible with the Air 3S and Mini Pro 4 but not the newly launched Neo because it lacks omnidirectional sensors.

The leaker also revealed that the RC Track could command the drone to do things like takeoff, switching camera angles, setting 'Return to Home' for a predefined location, and landing. These maneuvers are typically accessed by pilots via the remote controller and DJI app. The RC Track reportedly also supports voice commands for hands-free operations.

Ellens also shared detailed specs of the Air 3S which shows that the upcoming drone is more capable than what was previously thought. One detail that jumped out was the new sensor for the wide-angle camera. The leak claims that the Air 3S will have a 1-inch sensor which may explain the teaser video.

Both cameras will have the same aperture of F/1.8 which is a big improvement for the telephoto lens. Interestingly, the maximum ISO in normal mode has been reduced from 12,800 to just 6,400. The max ISO in D-Log M and HLG have both been increased to 3,200 in the new drone.

The maximum framerates of both 4K and 1080p have been improved to 120fps and 240fps respectively. The internal storage of the new drone was bumped from 8GB to 42 GB. The battery from the Air 3 is said to be compatible with the Air 3S.

Source: Jasper Ellens

Given the new rumored specs, the Air 3S is surely an intriguing drone considering the RC Track accessory which can actively follow moving subjects. It is a nifty new feature for content creators and adventurers who want an autonomous drone. However, this is the only use case where Air 3 owners would want to upgrade to the Air 3S.

The other specs don’t stand out as much if you already own an Air 3. The 1-inch wide-angle sensor is nice to have but it’s not something game-changing.

However, if you are currently using an Air 2, Mini 3 Pro, or Mini 4 Pro, then the Air 3S will be something worth considering. It is a very capable drone based on the specs and a huge leap in imaging quality compared to DJI’s previous generation drones.

We will check out the upcoming event on October 15th and bring you our thoughts on the Air 3S when it arrives. Jasper Ellens' sources claim "the drone would be available in stores on the 23rd" and is likely to be initially available via DJI directly.