Fresh Samsung S25 leak shows off thin bezels and size comparison

Recent Image leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup gave us a closer look at the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra side-by-side. Based on the leak, the upcoming Samsung lineup will feature thinner bezels and rounded corners. There is a possibility that the leaked image showed prototypes of the smartphones and the design may still change before release. However, the user also made a series of follow-up posts about the S25 line, indicating they have more information, boosting the likelihood that this is a final product.

Samsung S25, S25+, & Ultra

Source: @UniverseIce

In a post by Ice Universe, the insider showed that the S25 Ultra will feature a camera ring design similar to the Samsung Fold6. The image showed a very pronounced ring around the back cameras of the S25 Ultra but without the raised pill-shaped area.

Another image that was leaked shows the S25 Ultra using the One UI 7 interface. According to the leaker, "One UI 7 is still in the development stage, the latest version is very smooth, and many icons have been changed, and the gallery icons have been changed again." They also said that the UI will have "incomparably rich widget, more than any other OS."

The insider also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a bigger 6.9-inch display. The slight increase in screen size may be due to the thinner bezel found on the upcoming S25 models. The base model S25 is also expected to have a slightly bigger screen at 6.3 inches.

One post suggests that the S25 Ultra will use a 1/1.3-inch main camera. This isn’t new as the S24 also had the same sensor size on its 200MP camera. However, there have been rumors that Samsung may ditch the ISOCELL sensors in favor of Sony, which would mean better image quality.

The flagship device will reportedly be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W charging which are also similar to the previous generation. We expect to see the S25 line use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which has also been rumored to be in the OnePlus 13. This new powerhouse chipset should put the S25 on par with the iPhone 16 in terms of CPU power.