The DJI Air 3S releases with a 1” CMOS primary camera and $1,099 price tag

The arrival of the Air 3S drone has been expected for weeks now and it has finally been officially released. The Air 3S is now available to buy from DJI directly and costs around $1,099 for the base model. The Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3) costing $1,399, and the RC 2 bundle comes in at $1,599.

The new drone features a 1"CMOS primary camera and 70mm medium tele camera in its dual camera makeup, capable of 4K/60fps HDR video with 14 stops of dynamic range. The Air 3S is capable of 45 minutes of flight time and 20KM video transmission, featuring next-gen smart RTH and nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Both cameras support the new panorama feature, allowing for flexible shooting-range selections.

The main improvements over the Air 3 aside from the upgraded sensor are as follows: The Air 3S features new forward-facing LiDAR and the nightscape/ RTH features above, making this drone unbelievably good at night and capable of memorizing flight paths in well-lit conditions. Another improvement over its predecessor is the O4 video transmission system, bringing users more stability with signal and stronger anti-interference overall.