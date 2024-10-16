Fujifilm X-M5 camera and new X-series lenses now available to pre order

Fujifilm has officially announced the X-M5 after being rumored for several months. The company has also introduced two new X Series lenses in the XF16-55mm F/2.8 and XF500mm F/5.6 LM OIS WR. The Fujifilm X-M5 is the second camera announcement this year from the Japanese camera marker after the X-T50 which was announced in May. Both the X-T50 and X-M5 have a film simulation dial, giving users access to eight film simulations and three custom slots that can be assigned from the twenty built-in options.

The X-M5 has a price tag of $799.95 making it an ideal starting mirrorless camera for everyday photography and content creation. This mirrorless camera is fairly compact and weighs a mere 355 grams. With the kit lens attached, the overall weight comes to about 500 grams.

Fujifilm X-M5 camera now available to pre order at B&H

At the heart of the X-M5 is a 26.1MP CMOS sensor and the current generation X-Processor 5 technology. The camera will feature a new predictive autofocus algorithm to improve the continuous AF performance and accuracy.

As a content creation tool, the X-M5 can capture 6.2K 4:2:2 10-bit video at 30 frames per second. The camera also has a “Short Movie Mode” feature that shoots full HD video at a 9:16 vertical aspect ratio.

The X-M5 comes with a three-mic system which is a first for Fujifilm. “You can choose from four microphone directivity options: surround, front, back, or front and back, depending on the situation,” the press release reads. Users can choose to use only the front or back microphones for clearer audio when recording. The camera is also capable of cutting out steady-state noises like air conditioning and other ambient sounds.

As an entry-level camera, the X-M5 had to make some sacrifices. The rear LCD has an underwhelming resolution of just 1.04million dots which is far less than the X-S20’s 1.84 million dot LCD. And speaking of the X-S20, the X-M5 does not have the EVF found on its bigger sibling. It also uses a smaller-capacity battery, meaning you will likely have to fork out for an extra battery if you are planning on a long day of video work. Additionally, the X-M5 uses the older UHS-I SD Card slot which is slower than what other comparable cameras have.

Two New X-Series Lenses Announced

Fujifilm also introduced the XF16-55mm F/2.8 LM WR II and the XF500mm F/5.6 LM OIS WR lenses alongside the X-M5. The XF16-55mm F/2.8 LM WR II is the second iteration of Fujifilm’s popular large-aperture standard zoom lens. The new version is 37% lighter and smaller compared to the previous model weighing 410 grams and measuring 3.74 inches. The filter thread of the new lens has also been reduced to 72mm.

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Lens now available to pre order at B&H

Fujifilm also added an extra ED element to the new XF 16-55mm to improve edge sharpness and reduce chromatic aberrations. Fujifilm claims that this lens has a smooth bokeh effect as a result of new aspherical lens technology and ultra-fine machining. The lens also has “a specially designed linear motor that enables fast and near silent AF.”

For hybrid users, Fujifilm added a new de-click switch to allow reduced vibrations when changing apertures in video mode. Additionally, the lens is weather-resistant, keeping out rain droplets, sand, and dust. The XF 16-55mm II can operate to a low temperature of 10°C.

Fujifilm is also releasing the XF500mm F/5.6 LM OIS WR at the end of November. This new super-telephoto prime lens is designed primarily for wildlife and sports photography. The 500mm focal length has a full-frame equivalent of 762mm, providing incredible reach.

Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens now available to pre order at B&H

The super-telephoto has a maximum aperture of F/5.6 which can isolate subjects and provide a beautiful out-of-focus background. The lens has 21 elements in 14 groups, including two Super ED and five ED elements for excellent detail and sharpness.

The XF500mm is a relatively lightweight lens considering its focal length. The lens weighs 1,335 grams (2.94 lbs) and measures 255mm. The filter thread size of the super telephoto is 95mm.

As a super telephoto lens, it features optical image stabilization which provides 5.5 stops of correction. Fujifilm said that the advanced OIS technology processes signals in real time for better precision. The performance of the image stabilization on a telephoto lens is critical especially when shooting handheld and in low-light situations.

The XF16-55mm F/2.8 LM WR II retails for $1,199.95 while the XF500mm F/5.6 LM OIS WR is priced at $2999.95.