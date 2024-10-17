Venus Optics adds new Flex Lenses to the Laowa Proteus lineup

Venus Optics is expanding the Laowa Proteues line of anamorphic cine lenses with the new “Flex” version. This new set of lenses has interchangeable flare modules which give filmmakers more options when it comes to the color of the lens flares.

The new Flex lenses are based on the original Proteus series optics and share the same 2x anamorphic design. The cine lenses have a constant 2X squeeze ratio, a maximum aperture of T2, low focus-breathing, and close focusing distance. The anamorphic lenses have full-frame coverage when used with the 1.4X expander and are now available to pre order.

Image credit: B&H

While optically similar, the Flex lenses come with four lens flare modules including blue, silver, amber, and clear. The clear flare version reduces flaring in the anamorphic lens and is designed for filmmakers who want cleaner images while still retaining the distinct anamorphic squeeze.

Having the option to change the color of the flare enhances the aesthetics of a scene. Previously, videographers had to rely on natural lens flare colors or had to spend time in post-production to alter the colors. With the Flex series, cinematographers have the option to match the color of the flare with a scene or reduce it using the flare modules.

Image credit: B&H

The new flare modules are easy to install or swap out when needed. Users have to simply screw the selected module to the rear of the lens body similar to how photographers mount a teleconverter. The new Flex design will be particularly useful for solo shooters and small camera crews as it doesn’t take long to swap out a flare module.

"As the flare modules are carefully adjusted to match the specific lens body, no further optical calibration is required after the swap. The process can be done in 10 minutes without the need to ship back and forth to service facilities," Laowa said of the new lenses.

Image credit: B&H

Venus Optics offers two sets of lenses with the Flex series. One set includes 28mm, 45mm, and 85mm lenses while the other features 35mm, 60mm, and 100mm. All lenses have a large maximum aperture of T2. The anamorphic lenses use the ARRI PL mount by default but there is an option for the Canon EF bayonet mount.

The Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic series lenses cost $9,999 while the 3-lens set is priced at $24,999.