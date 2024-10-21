FCC leak shows DJI is finally entering the 360 camera market with the Osmo 360

It looks as though DJI is finally going head-to-head with Insta360 and GoPro. Jasper Ellens shared an FCC leak, which confirms that DJI is preparing to release its first 360-degree action camera. The new camera, named the Osmo 360, was registered and certified by the FCC on October 18, 2024.

There are still no details about the upcoming camera but DJI’s entry into the niche is pretty exciting news. The company has built a reputation for producing quality videography gear from drones, gimbals, and action cameras. Adding a 360-degree action camera portfolio will complement an already impressive product lineup.

Source: @JasperEllens

DJI has a stellar track record with the Osmo Action series and we expect most of the technologies found in their action cameras to come to the new 360-degree camera. The company will surely employ its expertise in advanced image stabilization from its drones and gimbals to ensure smooth 460-degree footage in its upcoming action camera.

Pricing and availability of the Osmo 360 is still unknown but the new camera will likely be priced similarly to the Insta360 X4 under $500. If DJI adds advanced features like horizon leveling, time-lapse mode, and intelligent tracking, then the new 360-degree camera will be a steal at that price point.

DJI registers a new Gimbal and Microphone

Aside from the Osmo 360, DJI has also registered two other products with the FCC. The company is set to launch a new gimbal called the RS 4 Mini which we expect will replace the Ronin SC as a compact and lightweight rig that is perfect for smaller mirrorless cameras.

The DJI Mic Mini is another product that has been certified by the FCC. The system consists of a compact wireless transmitter and receiver which will work perfectly with smaller video rigs.