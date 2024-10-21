Samsung announces special edition Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung has just announced the long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. The new smartphone will be 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter than the original Galaxy Z Fold6, coming in at 4.9mm unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. The new phone will go on sale at 9 am on the 25th of October.

Samsung confirmed the smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with a rumored 200MP primary camera and IP48 rating. Sources claim that the 200MP primary camera of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will have better picture quality than the S24 Ultra. We do not know yet if the new smartphone will be equipped with a new camera sensor or will just have a software update. We hope that it will share the new sensor and software of the rumored S25 series which is expected to come out early next year.

Image Credit: Samsung

Rumors also hint that the screen on the Special Edition will have a less visible crease compared to its predecessor. Insiders claim that the crease control on the upcoming smartphone is “better than ever.” It will be interesting to see how much Samsung has reduced the crease visibility in the new phone. Earlier leaks claim that the Fold6 Special Edition will have S Pen support and will have magnetic connections for sleeves meant to carry the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will reportedly be available only in South Korea and China and will cost 2,789,600 won (roughly $2,000 USD).