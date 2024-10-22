Meike launches a new 55mm F/1.8 Pro lens with autofocus

Hong Kong-based lens manufacturer Meike recently released a new autofocus lens for Nikon Z, Sony E, and Leica L mount. The new Meike 55mm F/1.8 Pro series full-frame portrait lens is being marketed as a lightweight lens designed for hybrid shooters. As a standard lens, it will be suitable for shooting portraits, landscapes, and street photography. When mounted on an APS-C camera, the lens will have an equivalent focal length of 82.5mm.

Meike is also marketing the lens for video shooters as the lens supports high-resolution cameras with 8K sensors. The 55mm F/1.8 Pro has a low dispersion element that reduces chromatic aberration when shooting wide open and should be able to meet the image quality requirements of video shooters. The lens exhibits zero focus breathing which is essential for video work.

Image Credit: Meike

The lens has 11 elements in 8 groups including 2 ED lenses, 2 high refraction elements, 1 Ultra-high refraction lens, and features double-sided multilayer coating. Meike claims that the design effectively controls CA, ghosting, and flare. There are 9 aperture blades on the 55mm F/1.8 Pro resulting in a softer bokeh effect. "The shallow depth of field it creates makes the background more defocused to highlight the subject when shooting portraits, and at the same time, the shutter speed can be increased accordingly to capture the moment under the same parameters," says Meike.

With a maximum aperture of F/1.8, this new lens should perform well in low-light conditions. The closest focusing distance on the 55mm F/1.8 Pro is 0.55m which will isolate the subject nicely.

The lens weighs just 364 grams and has a filter size of 58mm. The 55mm F/1.8 Pro features a USB-C port on the lens for firmware updates. The Meike 55mm F/1.8 Pro is now available from the company website for $329.99.