DJI’s best gimbal gets a 14% discount

Mobile videography has become one of the most popular content-creation methods in recent years as smartphones' video capabilities have vastly improved. Gimbals are an essential bit of kit for any content creator and DJI’s Osmo Mobile 6 is one of the best gimbals for the job. For a limited time, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is $20 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $119.

The Osmo Mobile 6 features ActiveTrack 6.0 which ensures that subjects are in the middle of the frame even in busy locations. The gimbal does a great job of keeping the subject in frame and has been optimized to be more responsive when using the front camera. A key feature that is unique to this gimbal is the Focus Wheel. You can manually control focus or zoom by simply rolling the wheel. Users can now perform cinematography techniques like the “Dolly Zoom” fluidly using the Focus Wheel.

There are four gimbal modes in the Osmo Mobile 6: Follow, Tilt Locked, FPV, and Spinshot. The DJI Mimo app also has ShotGuides which teaches you how to shoot videos like a pro. The companion app uses AI-powered scene recognition and templates for shooting and post-processing which is great for users who are just starting out.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 features a larger clamp than previous models and can accommodate the larger iPhones and Android devices. The clamp is also magnetic which lets makes mounting easier and faster. When used with an iPhone, the Mimo app can detect when the gimbal is unfolded and automatically switches to camera view so you can start capturing footage quicker. The Apple Watch can also act as a remote and external monitor for the gimbal.