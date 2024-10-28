The Insta360 X3 gets a 15% discount and comes with a free selfie stick

360-degree cameras have become hugely popular for content creators, offering a unique perspective compared to regular action cameras. Insta360 has been leading the way with its innovative 360-degree action cameras that are suited for capturing everything from everyday adventures to extreme sports. Among their most popular offerings is the Insta360 X3, a compact, waterproof 360-camera, now $70 cheaper.

The X3 is a very capable action camera with a dual ½-inch sensor that can record 5.7K 360-degree videos with Active HDR. The large sensor produces sharp images in low light while Active HDR brings out details in harsh lighting situations. The camera can also take 72MP photos, 8K timelapse, and 4K video in single-lens mode.

An all-new feature called “Me Mode” fixes the frame to focus on you. This mode helps you capture the perfect angles whether you are out skiing or diving. There is no need to reframe the footage as the X3 will keep it locked onto you.

The Invisible Selfie Stick gives you the ability to shoot footage from third-person perspectives without the need for a drone. The selfie stick is automatically edited out of the video by the Insta360 Studio app making it easy to produce stunning content.

The Insta360 editing suite also includes FlashCut which allows users to pick a theme and the footage gets edited using AI. The app also has other AI features like Autoframe, Snap Wizard, and Deep Track 2.0 that automatically detect subjects in footage making editing and reframing faster.

Insta360 also offers the Bullet Time Bundle which allows you to take “Matrix” style 360 videos. They also have an Invisible Dive Bundle which includes an Invisible Dive Case and Floating Hand Grip for those awesome underwater shots. There are plenty of other bundle options that will suit your needs.