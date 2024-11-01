The Cooke SP3 Full-Frame 6-Lens Prime Set is now available to buy

Cooke Optics is offering its entire SP3 lineup of cinema lenses as a six-piece set on B&H. The kit features the newly released 18mm T2.4 and is now available for pre-order.

A year ago, the company made headlines when it announced the SP3 prime lenses which are designed specifically for filmmakers using full-frame mirrorless cameras. The lenses are based on Cooke Optics’ popular “Speed Panchro” cine lenses and are optically and mechanically optimized for modern hybrid cameras. The SP3 lenses are extremely lightweight and compact since they are made to be used in smaller mirrorless cameras, gimbals, and drones.

Optically, all the SP3 lenses give the classic “Cooke Look” which is very popular in Hollywood films. The company claims that the lenses deliver "outstanding definition and resolution are complemented by a classic fall-off towards the frame edge." A proprietary Cooke optical coating ensures that flare control and colors are consistent throughout the series.

Initially, Cooke released five lenses ranging from 24mm to 100mm with a T2.4 maximum aperture. The SP3 lenses cover full-frame sensors and have user-changeable mounts. The lenses come with Sony E-mount by default but can be adapted to the RF, M, and L-mount cameras.

All the lenses in the range feature dual distance scales for accurate focusing. The SP3 lenses use industry-standard 0.8 MOD focus and iris mechanics which allows for fast and accurate lens changes without the need to recalibrate focus and iris motor positions.

The first five lenses in the lineup consisted of the following focal lengths:

Last month, the company completed the six-piece set by adding the 18mm T2.4 ultra-wide cine lens. The 18mm prime lens weighs 688g (1.5 lb) and uses a 77mm filter thread. Its construction and optical design are virtually identical to the rest of the SP3 lenses, maintaining consistency throughout the set.