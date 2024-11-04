Apple’s 16” MacBook Pro sees a $500 discount ahead of Black Friday

Apple had a busy week, introducing a slew of new products powered by the all-new Apple M4 silicone. With the company’s announcement of the all-new Macbook Pro with the M4 chip, the price of the M3 laptops has dropped significantly. You can now purchase the year-old 16-inch Macbook Pro M3 for less than $2000 at B&H. The previous generation laptop is now $500 cheaper, translating to a 25% price reduction.

The Apple 16-inch Macbook Pro is still a very capable laptop, featuring a 12-core CPU and 18-core CPU M3 Pro chip. The 12-core CPU is divided into six performance and six efficiency cores. The chip also has a 16-core Neural Engine which accelerates machine learning models for faster data access. The Macbook Pro also has 18GB of unified memory for running smooth multitasking.

One thing we love about the Macbook is the Liquid Retina XDR display which is excellent for editing high-resolution photos. The 16-inch display can handle the extreme dynamic range of HDR, providing deep blacks, vivid colors, deep shadows, and brilliant highlights. The screen uses ProMotion technology which allows for 120Hz refresh rates.

The Macbook Pro M3 uses three USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4 similar to the current generation laptops. The M3 Pro can support two external 6K displays at 60Hz resolution using the Thunderbolt ports. An HDMI port can also be used for external 8K displays at 60 Hz or 4K at 240 Hz.

Users will have plenty of storage with the 512GB SSD storage. With the M3, loading photos into Lightroom or Photoshop will be extremely fast with the M3 Pro chip.

For connectivity, the M3 Pro laptop uses Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There is a 1080p front camera that uses the Neural Engine in the chip to enhance video quality when making FaceTime calls. The Macbook Pro has TouchID for security and MagSafe 3 for fast charging. Apple claims that the laptop can deliver up to 22 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge of the battery. A 140W USB-C power brick is included with every laptop.