Black Friday Instax deals 2024: save big on these stylish instant cameras

Black Friday Instax deals are your perfect opportunity to pick up a snazzy gift ahead of the holidays for any instant camera enthusiast. The Instax brand (owned by Fujifilm) are iconic in their colorful pastel designs, and you can pick up one this November for a significantly reduced price. Early deals are already live which we've listed below. Have a scan through this page and make sure you don't miss out!

Instax camera deals

Instax bundle deals

When do Black Friday deals start on Instax cameras?

Black Friday promotions for Instax cameras usually kick off as early as mid-November, with many retailers starting their early Black Friday sales before the official event. The peak of the discounts typically occurs on Black Friday itself, continuing through Cyber Monday and often extending into Cyber Week, which can last into early December.

Shoppers looking for deals on Instax instant cameras, including popular models like the Instax Mini and Instax Square, can expect discounts from major retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. These stores often feature discounts not only on the cameras themselves but also on bundles that include film and accessories. If you’re eyeing a specific model or bundle, it’s a good idea to start checking prices early, as these cameras tend to sell out quickly due to their popularity during the Black Friday shopping season.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on Instax cameras?

Black Friday is generally one of the best times to score deals on Instax cameras, especially for entry-level models, bundles, and accessories. Retailers often offer significant discounts during this time, with some cameras bundled with extras like film packs or camera cases at little to no extra cost. The competition among retailers, like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, leads to attractive offers on popular models like the Instax Mini and Instax Square.

Overall, Black Friday is a great opportunity for discounts on Instax cameras, but if you’re after the newest models, the savings might not be as deep as on older versions. For the best deals, it's wise to shop early, as popular models can sell out quickly.

Which retailers will have Instax deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers are expected to offer discounts on Instax cameras this Black Friday, both in-store and online. Major electronics and camera retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama are likely to feature deals on Instax cameras and bundles, which may include film packs and other accessories. These stores often provide competitive pricing and exclusive offers during Black Friday sales. Online marketplaces such as Amazon will also offer significant discounts, including lightning deals and bundle options, while eBay is a good place to find deals on refurbished or used Instax models. General retailers like Walmart and Target are strong contenders for deals on entry-level Instax cameras and camera bundles, with Walmart frequently offering discounts across various Instax products. Additionally, Fujifilm's own online store often features exclusive Black Friday promotions on Instax items. Given the popularity of Instax cameras, it's recommended to shop early, as popular models and bundles can sell out quickly.

How long will Black Friday deals on Instax products last?

Black Friday deals on Instax products can be expected to last for the duration of ‘Black Friday weekend’ through to Cyber Monday on the 2nd of December, though this isn’t guaranteed, particularly if a product sells out over this time.

Some promotions may even extend into Cyber Week, which runs into the first week of December. The biggest markdowns and the most popular deals are usually available on Black Friday itself and Cyber Monday.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Instax deals?

Without trying to blow our own collective trumpet, the team at Imaging Resource are some of the most knowledgeable camera reviewers in the game, plus bargain hunters all. Not only do we know all about the tech itself, but we've ample experience in looking for deals in the previous Black Fridays going back years, so you're in safe hands!