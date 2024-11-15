Black Friday Sony deals 2024: sublime savings from the second biggest camera company in the world

Black Friday Sony camera sales have landed! Although Sony have branched out into myriad other products besides, they're still one of the top dogs when it comes to both photography and video cameras, as well as the lenses to go with them. See below for the finest deals you'll see all year on these products, plus some advice from us on what you should bear in mind when shopping during this period.

Sony camera deals

Sony lens deals

When do Black Friday deals start on Sony cameras?

Black Friday deals on Sony cameras typically start appearing in early to mid-November, as many retailers launch their early Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the main event. The biggest discounts are usually available on Black Friday itself, which is the day after Thanksgiving, and continue through Cyber Monday. Retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo Video, Adorama, and Best Buy often begin teasing or releasing discounts on Sony cameras, lenses, and accessories well before the official Black Friday date, so it’s a good idea to start monitoring prices early to secure the best deals.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on Sony cameras, lenses & accessories?

Yes, Black Friday is one of the best times to find deals on Sony cameras, lenses, and accessories. During this period, retailers like B&H Photo Video, Adorama, Amazon, and Best Buy compete to offer some of the year's steepest discounts on Sony gear, including popular models like the Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and G-Master lenses. You can often find bundle deals that include extra lenses, memory cards, or camera bags at no additional cost, making it an excellent time to maximize value.

While Black Friday offers significant savings, the discounts often depend on the product category. Entry-level and mid-range Sony cameras, older models, and discontinued lenses tend to see the most aggressive price cuts. However, newer and high-end models, like the Sony A7R V or Sony FX3, might not be as heavily discounted. All things considered though, Black Friday invariably provides the widest selection of deals in one concentrated shopping window.

What retailers will have Sony camera deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers are expected to offer deals on Sony cameras, lenses, and accessories this Black Friday, both online and in-store. B&H Photo Video and Adorama are top destinations, offering discounts on Sony Alpha cameras, lenses, and bundles, often including accessories like memory cards and camera bags. Amazon is another excellent option, featuring a wide range of Black Friday deals, including lightning deals on popular models, lenses, and bundles. You may also find discounts on refurbished Sony products. Best Buy frequently offers promotions on Sony Alpha cameras, point-and-shoot models, and kits, sometimes including extras like tripods or batteries. For members, Costco often provides value-packed bundles on Sony cameras with accessories, especially entry-level and mid-range models. Walmart, though more limited in selection, typically features deals on Sony point-and-shoot cameras and entry-level mirrorless models. Additionally, the Sony Store itself often runs Black Friday promotions, offering discounts on cameras, lenses, and accessories, with exclusive offers for direct purchases.

How long will Black Friday deals last on Sony cameras and lenses?

Black Friday deals on Sony cameras and lenses usually begin in mid-November, with many retailers launching early Black Friday sales before the main shopping day. The steepest discounts are typically available from Black Friday itself, the day after Thanksgiving, through Cyber Monday. Some retailers extend these promotions into Cyber Week, lasting until the first few days of December. However, stock for popular Sony products, like Alpha mirrorless cameras and G-Master lenses, often sells out quickly, so it’s best to shop early. While some deals may linger after Cyber Week, the selection and savings tend to diminish as inventory runs low.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday Sony deals?

My Father once told me when I was a young boy: 'never trust anyone in this life, they'll always let you down or stab you in the back, you can only rely on yourself'. Clearly he wasn't aware at the time of the stellar credibility of Imaging Resource when it comes to all things cameras. We have an extensive back catalogue of in-depth camera reviews, so we know what we're talking about in terms of the tech, plus a huge amount of collective experience covering the Black Friday sales period over previous years. Rest assured: you're in safe hands.