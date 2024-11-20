Macbook Black Friday deals 2024: including Pro & Air M4, M3 & M2 variants

The first MacBook Black Friday deals are here! So pick up yours whilst stocks last, as there’s a good chance these popular premium products will sell-out quick. Despite stiff competition from some of the newer Windows laptops, the MacBook Air and the more powerful MacBook Pro are still arguably the top dogs when it comes to general productivity and creative editing and rendering work on a portable device. There’s very little to criticise these devices on, except the significant price tag. As a result, the Black Friday sales are the best time to pick one up without needing to sell an organ!

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

14-inch MacBook Pro deals

15-inch MacBook Air deals

13-inch MacBook Air deals

When do Black Friday deals start on MacBooks?

Black Friday 2024 deals on MacBooks have already started rolling out with some early discounts in November. Retailers like Amazon and Adorama have started offering price cuts on popular models. The most significant discounts are expected to appear closer to Black Friday on November 29, and they will typically extend through to Cyber Monday on December 2.

If you're in the market for a MacBook, consider shopping early, as some popular configurations may sell out before Black Friday weekend. Keep an eye on price trackers and retailer promotions to ensure the best timing for your purchase.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on a MacBook?

Black Friday is considered one of the best times of the year to score deals on MacBooks, with significant discounts available on older and newer models alike. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart often compete with one another, offering aggressive price reductions. Deals can range from $100 to $400 off, depending on the model and configuration. Even newer MacBooks, such as those with the M4 chip variants (including M4 Pro and M4 Max), can see modest discounts during this time​.

That said, Apple's own Black Friday promotions are typically limited to gift cards with purchases rather than direct price cuts. If you're looking for outright savings, third-party retailers are usually the better option. Another benefit of shopping during Black Friday is that discounts often continue into Cyber Monday and the surrounding week, providing multiple opportunities to find the right deal​.

What retailers will have MacBook deals on Black Friday 2024?

For Black Friday 2024, several major retailers are expected to offer MacBook deals across various models, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Amazon is known for offering competitive discounts, especially on older models like the MacBook Air M2 or newer M3 versions, often bundled with accessories or gift cards. Best Buy provides significant savings, with additional options for open-box discounts and exclusive deals for members, such as extended warranties or special financing plans. Walmart frequently focuses on older models like the MacBook Air M1 or M2, offering competitive pricing during Black Friday sales. Similarly, Target is likely to include MacBooks in their promotions, sometimes pairing them with gift card incentives for future purchases.

The Apple Store rarely offers direct discounts, but customers can expect gift card promotions (e.g., up to $150) with MacBook purchases, making it a good option for those who shop exclusively within the Apple ecosystem. Additionally, retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama are excellent choices for professional-grade MacBooks, such as models featuring the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips, where higher-end configurations may see discounts. To maximize savings, shoppers should monitor early sales starting mid-November and take advantage of deals continuing through Cyber Monday.

By checking early Black Friday sales starting mid-November and monitoring offers through Cyber Monday, you can ensure you get the best deal from these retailers.

How long will Black Friday deals last on MacBook Pros & MacBook Airs?

As discussed Black Friday deals on MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs typically begin around mid-November, with the main Black Friday sales event kicking off on November 29, 2024. This deals will normally then extend through Cyber Monday on December 2, 2024, though whether a deal remains live or not can depend on stock availability (if a product is popular and sells out - no more deals!).

That being said some retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, continue offering discounts well into ‘Cyber Week’ the days following Cyber Monday in the first week of December, but these are usually a much more limited range, sometimes with lower discounts​.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday MacBook deals?

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have been the creative and productivity users laptop of choice for over a decade now, so here at Imaging Resource we’re well versed in these slick laptops. Add to this our team’s many years of experience in covering Black Friday sales and we’re very well positioned to help you find the best offers for your money.