Sigma Adds Four Canon RF APS-C Lenses to Contemporary Line

Sigma is beefing up its Canon RF mount lineup by announcing four new F/1.4 prime lenses, all of which are now available to pre order. These fast primes will arrive at camera retailers in the next two months. The lenses announced are:

In April, Sigma announced the development of the four prime lenses alongside the 18-50mm F/2.8 DC DN and the 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN zooms. The 18-50mm F/2.8 DC DN was released in June while the 10-18mm F/2.8 arrived in September. The company now has six native APS-C lenses for the Canon RF mount.

The widest of the prime lenses is the 16mm F/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens. It has an equivalent focal length of 25.6mm on full-frame and should be quite good for anything from landscapes to astrophotography. The lens has two special low-dispersion (SLD) elements and three F low-dispersion (FLD) elements to help minimize color fringing and chromatic aberrations which in turn improves clarity and color accuracy. Two aspherical elements reduce distortion and spherical aberrations, contributing to the overall sharpness and accurate rendering.

The 23mm F/1.4 DC DN is closer to the normal perspective with its 37mm full-frame equivalent focal length. It would make for a great general-purpose lens for everyday use. Similar to the 16mm F/1.4 DC DN, it has three SLD glass elements and two aspherical elements that help deliver sharp and clear images.

With its 48mm full-frame equivalent focal length, the 30mm F/1.4 DC DN Contemporary gives you a perspective that is much closer to what the human eye can see. This lens features two aspherical elements and one high-refractive index element to limit distortion and spherical aberrations to increase overall sharpness and give accurate rendering.

Finally, the 56mm F/1.4 DC DN Contemporary is a fast portrait lens with its 89mm full-frame equivalent focal length. The lens has one SLD element which helps control color fringing and chromatic aberrations while two aspherical elements limit distortion and spherical aberrations.

All four prime lenses use a stepping AF motor for fast, precise, and quiet focusing. The lenses also feature a rounded nine-blade diaphragm which delivers smooth and pleasing bokeh. A rubber seal on the bayonet mount is designed to protect the lens against dust and water droplets. A super multilayered coating on the front element reduces lens flare and ghosting.

The 30mm F/1.4 DC DN and 56mm F/1.4 DC DN will be available on December 5 and will cost $369 and $529 respectively. The 16mm F/1.4 DC DN retails for $489 while the 23mm F/1.4 DC DN costs $599 and both will be available on January 23, 2025. All four lenses can now be pre-ordered from B&H.