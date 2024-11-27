The TourBox NEO controller for DaVinci Resolve is back at its lowest-ever price

If you are looking for a photo/video editing controller to speed up your post-processing workflow, then look no further as the TourBox NEO is currently on sale for Black Friday.

The NEO is an entry-level creative software controller that helps speed up your editing workflow by giving you access to functionalities within software like Lightroom with just the push of a button. The controller is compatible with a number of photo/video editing software like Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve, and Capture One.

Out of the box, the NEO has a default configuration for every app that it is compatible with. You can also customize each button to your preference using the TourBox Console software. You can create up to 30 presets with over 150 actions and hundreds of commands.

The companion app also has an overlay feature that lets you check a button’s function at any time. Additionally, you can set any knob or button with a macro function to automate your workflow, increasing postprocessing speed. The Tourbox NEO is not only a standalone editing tool, it can also work with your existing peripherals like mice, editing tablets, and more. The controller works in tandem with other devices, making it easier and faster to edit photos and videos.

The NEO is designed to be ergonomic, and each control button has a distinctive shape to minimize the need to look at the controller. The layout of the NEO is intuitive and gives you access to each of the controls easily without fear of accidentally pressing other buttons.

Overall, the TourBox NEO is one device that photographers and videographers should have in their arsenal. This neat little controller makes the creative process simpler and much more efficient. If you are spending a lot of time in front of the computer doing post-processing work, then getting the TourBox NEO is a must. It will save you a lot of time that you can spend shooting more content.