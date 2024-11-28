Save up to $400 on the perfect editing laptop: the MacBook Pro with M4 Max/M4 Pro

When it comes to the best editing laptop deal you'll find this Black Friday, we think the latest 2024 variant of the MacBook Pro is pretty much unbeatable, thanks to the great power AND energy efficiency of the latest M4 chipset. Specifically if you're planning on putting it through some heavy rendering tasks, the M4 Pro and the even more powerful M4 Max are the chipsets you should consider equipping it with.

Although 14-inch versions of the MacBook Pro exist (you can see offers on these on our main Black Friday MacBook deals hub), in our opinion (and we speak from experience) the larger 16-inch size screen is much more well suited to manipulating various windows during your workflow and viewing footage whilst scrolling through your timeline. In short, more screen real-estate lets you work more efficiently, the laptops are plenty light enough to carry around even if you pick the bigger option.

The 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Max and M4 Pro chipsets represents Apple's pinnacle of portable computing, offering unparalleled performance tailored to different professional needs. The M4 Max variant is geared towards power users, boasting up to 48 GPU cores and 96GB of unified memory, making it ideal for intensive workflows such as video editing, 3D rendering, and machine learning tasks. Meanwhile, the M4 Pro balances power and efficiency, featuring up to 20 GPU cores and 48GB of memory, making it suitable for developers, designers, and professionals who require high performance without the absolute peak capabilities of the Max version. Both models share a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support, ensuring brilliant visuals for content creators and multimedia enthusiasts​.

In terms of advancements, these models build on their predecessors with increased single-core performance and multi-core efficiency, thanks to the enhanced architecture of the M4 chips. The laptops also include improved thermal management systems, allowing consistent performance during demanding tasks. Battery life remains a standout feature, with the M4 Pro model offering over 20 hours of usage on a single charge, further cementing its role as a reliable choice for professionals on the go. Additionally, both versions offer a new nano-texture display option to reduce glare, enhancing usability in various lighting conditions. These laptops seamlessly integrate performance, battery longevity, and a premium design to cater to diverse creative and professional applications.

As detailed above, this is the deal you should opt for if you're a high-end professional and time is money, as the M4 Max will demolish even the most demanding rendering job in no time at all, whether you be working with video footage, animation, post-production effects, or anything else. The 36GB of memory is similarly plenty sufficient for any software out there.

This M4 Pro is still very powerful, though we're not talking quite the insane levels as the M4 Max. As a result, it is the more affordable option of the two so the one perhaps better suited to the majority of video editors/animators/color graders out there. You also get even more RAM with this deal than you do with the one above: 48GB is frankly overkill in most scenarios, though it certainly means your device will be future-proofed for a very long time.