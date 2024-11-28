Save up to $900 on a Black Friday Pentax K-3 Mark III deal whilst stocks last

These Pentax K-3 Mark III deals are some of the best we've seen this Black Friday on DSLR or mirrorless cameras, with savings of either $900 or $650 depending on which lens you opt for. The biggest savings can be found when this camera is bundled with the Pentax HD 16-50mm F2.8ED PLM AW lens, which has a fast constant f/2.8 aperture, which allows for better low-light performance and more control over depth of field. It also comes with a faster PLM autofocus system, which is particularly useful for video work and subjects requiring quick, quiet focus adjustments.

If you're not sure if this is the camera for you, do be sure to check out our Black Friday DSLR deals page, as well as our main Black Friday camera deals hub for a wider range of offers, plus our lens deals pages.

In addition to the above you can also pick up the same camera with a Pentax DA 16-85mm Lens instead, or indeed on its own without a lens. The Pentax DA 16-85mm Lens offers a longer zoom range (16-85mm), making it more versatile for a variety of shooting situations, including distant subjects. Unlike the other lens it has a variable f/3.5-5.6 aperture, which doesn't perform as well in low-light conditions but it does have a quieter DC motor and is weighs less.

Why buy a Pentax K-3 Mark III deal?

The Pentax K-3 Mark III is an APS-C DSLR that offers a solid set of features aimed at both enthusiasts and professionals. It is equipped with a 25.73MP BSI CMOS sensor and the PRIME V image processing engine, which together provide good image quality with improved low-light performance and faster processing speeds. The camera's autofocus system, the SAFOX 13, uses 101 points for precise focusing, which is beneficial for capturing fast-moving subjects. Continuous shooting speeds of up to 12 fps also make it suitable for action photography. Additionally, the K-3 Mark III offers a native ISO range from 100 to 1,600,000, allowing for flexibility in various lighting conditions.

A notable feature of the K-3 Mark III is its robust build, with a magnesium alloy body and extensive weather sealing that allows it to withstand harsh conditions, such as dust and moisture. The camera includes a high-resolution optical viewfinder with near 100% frame coverage, providing a clear and accurate view. The sensor-shift Shake Reduction II system helps reduce camera shake by offering up to 5.5 stops of stabilization, useful for handheld shots. The camera can also capture 4K video at 30fps and Full HD video at higher frame rates. Other useful features include a fully articulating touchscreen, dual card slots for flexible storage options, and customizable controls, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of photographic needs.