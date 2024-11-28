Apple deals that won’t rip you off (could it be?!)

If there's one thing we most look forward to in November, it's specifically the Black Friday Apple deals. There's no doubt that Apple make some great products, with top-notch build quality and sublime aesthetics besides the frequently cutting edge technical features, but are they worth the typical eye-watering asking price? With the exception of the MacBook Air and a couple of other products, not usually, in our opinion, if you buy them at MSRP, however the Black Friday - Cyber Monday sales give you the chance to pick them up at substantially below the typical asking price, so there's no reason not too!

Below we've summarised the best offers from our Black Friday iPhone deals, Macbook deals, iMac deals, Mac Mini deals, Apple Studio Display deals, and Apple Watch deals hubs, with more a bit further down this page within each category, as well as some information on the products shopuld you be eyeing them up.

The best Apple deals this Black Friday (in further depth)

Below we've seperated out each of the main categories of Apple hardware and listed a few (where possible) of the best deals from each, including some variations in specs and loadout depending on what you're looking for. We've also provided a bit more info on the specific products.

Apple iPhone deals

As is pretty typical on iPhones which have only just released, the best iPhone 16 deals available this Black Friday are trade-in offers which allow you to swap your older device for money off the new options. There are also some deals on the previous iPhone 15 line, which remain excellent phones. The iPhone 16 models feature an upgraded A18 chip, offering faster processing speeds and improved power efficiency (and so battery life) compared to the A16 and A17 chips in the iPhone 15 lineup. The newer phones also have a new 48MP ultra-wide lens, plus an improved Telephoto zoom on the Pro models. Besides these changes though, both generations actually remain quite similar.

Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro deals

It's great to see some respectable discounts on the latest MacBook Pro and Air laptops, considering both of these only came out in 2024. The former is the more expensive, more powerful option, ideal for video editors/animators/audio engineers etc. that need some more power, and comes in M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chipset variants (in ascending order of processing power). The MacBook Air on the other hand is better suited to more general productivity uses and less intensive work, but the M3 chip variant in particular still has a solid punch for editing software. Both have truly excellent battery life and vibrant, bright screens.

Apple Watch deals

Again we were impressed to see that there are actually some solid offers on the latest Apple Watch Series 10 this Black Friday, considering it was only released fairly recently. The Series 10 features a larger and brighter display, enhanced by improved off-angle visibility and a thinner, sleeker design. This series also runs on watchOS 11, offering additional functionality including improved health information. Battery life remains consistent at up to 18 hours with regular use, but faster charging now provides 80% charge in just 30 minutes. Despite being thinner, the watch maintains its durability with WR50 water resistance and IP6X dustproof ratings. If you're only looking for the more basic features and want something considerably cheaper, then the Apple Watch SE is also a great pick.

Apple iMac deals

If you're looking for a sleek all-in-one computer for creative tasks, you won't go wrong with an iMac. The Apple iMac M3 and M4 models both feature the sleek 24-inch Retina display, with vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The M3 iMac, introduced in late 2023, offers impressive performance for most tasks, powered by the M3 chip, with configurations that include up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. However, the M4 iMac, launched in 2024, takes performance to the next level with a more advanced chip, offering enhanced processing cores for demanding applications. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6E support for faster connectivity and introduces up to 32GB of RAM, providing more flexibility for professionals needing robust multitasking and demanding workflows. The M4 model comes with upgraded ports, including Thunderbolt 4 in the higher-tier models, offering improved bandwidth compared to the M3’s Thunderbolt 3. While the M4 iMac brings significant performance gains, especially for creative professionals, the M3 remains a solid option.

Apple Mac Mini deals

The Mac mini lineup has received significant upgrades with the introduction of the M4 and M4 Pro models, offering enhanced performance and new features. We haven't seen massive deals on these items, though that's not (usually) uncommon for Apple products released in this year. The M4 chip in the base Mac mini provides a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, significantly boosting multitasking and graphics performance compared to the previous M2 version, while the M4 Pro model offers even more power with up to 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. Additionally, the M4 variants feature Thunderbolt 5 support, faster memory bandwidth, and improved graphics rendering capabilities, making them ideal for creative professionals​.

For users looking for a more affordable yet capable option, the M2 Mac mini remains a solid choice, offering a cost-effective introduction to Apple’s silicon with its 8-core CPU and GPU, suitable for everyday tasks and light creative work. The M2 Pro model offers more power with up to 12 CPU cores and 19 GPU cores, ideal for users needing more intensive processing power without jumping to the higher-end M4 Pro model​. These updates position the M4 Mac mini as a powerful, compact desktop for professional users, while the M2 variants continue to serve as excellent options for everyday computing.

Apple Studio Display deals

The Apple Studio Display is a premium 27-inch 5K Retina monitor designed primarily for creative professionals and those in Apple's ecosystem. It offers a high-resolution display (5120x2880), excellent color accuracy, and impressive brightness, making it suitable for tasks like photo and video editing. The display features a 12MP webcam with a wide 122-degree angle, which supports the "Center Stage" feature for keeping users centered during video calls​.

In terms of design, it maintains Apple's sleek aesthetic, with a minimalist aluminum frame and a large bezel. However, it is relatively limited in ergonomics, with only a tilt-adjustable stand, though users can opt for a height-adjustable version at an additional cost​. The monitor includes a six-speaker system providing clear and balanced audio, making it suitable for both media consumption and video conferencing