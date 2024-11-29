37 of the Best Black Friday camera deals for 2024

Black Friday is the ultimate opportunity to snag incredible deals on cameras and photography gear. With significant discounts on high-ticket items like cameras, lenses, and accessories, this is the perfect time to upgrade your setup or start a new hobby. From mirrorless cameras and instant Polaroids to camera bags and studio lighting, everything you need is seeing steep price cuts this November. Major retailers like Amazon, B&H, Adorama, and others have already launched their Black Friday sales, featuring deals on top brands such as Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, and more. If you’re looking to save big on premium photography equipment, now is the time to act!



Featured Black Friday camera deals

Last updated - 2PM EST, Friday the 29th November 2024

We're busy scouring the web for the best Black Friday camera deals, these below are the best deals we've found so far.

Camera deals

Lens deals

Camera accessory deals

Is Black Friday the best time to invest in a new camera?

Black Friday is traditionally one of the best times to buy a new camera, thanks to the significant discounts offered by major retailers. For many models, prices reach their lowest levels of the year, especially for popular brands. However, it’s essential to approach Black Friday deals with a bit of caution. Occasionally, prices are subtly raised in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, only to be "discounted" again during the sale. This tactic makes a deal appear more substantial than it may actually be.

A good strategy is to track price history for the specific camera you want. Using price-tracking tools or reviewing past sales patterns can help ensure the deals are genuine. Additionally, some of the best offers may appear as flash or limited-time deals on Black Friday, providing significant savings if you're quick to buy.

Some retailers often keep a close eye on each other’s prices: when one lowers the price, others quickly follow or even refund you the difference to stay competitive. So, if you find a great deal, compare prices across other retailers to make sure you’re getting the best overall value.

How do I know if I am getting a good deal this Black Friday?

At Imaging Resource, we go the extra mile to ensure you're getting the best Black Friday camera deals by meticulously verifying prices using trusted tools like CamelCamelCamel. This platform tracks price histories, helping us confirm whether the discounts offered are genuinely the lowest they've been. Additionally, we compare deal prices across major retailers such as Amazon, B&H, Adorama, and others to ensure the savings are truly competitive. By analyzing price drops and factoring in retailer-specific promotions, we provide you with transparent and reliable information to make an informed purchase. Rest assured, the deals we highlight are handpicked for their value and authenticity, saving you both time and money this Black Friday.

Camera brands and retailers to look out for today and Black Friday weekend

When it comes to Black Friday, certain camera brands and retailers consistently offer standout deals for shoppers. Major brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm often roll out discounts on popular models, including DSLR, mirrorless, and compact cameras. Canon and Nikon frequently discount both cameras and lenses, making it a great time to build or upgrade a kit. Sony often includes savings on its acclaimed Alpha series, while Fujifilm enthusiasts can expect deals on X-series cameras and lenses.

Among retailers, Amazon and Best Buy are prime destinations for Black Friday camera sales, often competing with each other to offer the lowest prices on top models. Adorama and B&H Photo, known for their expertise in photography gear, also offer significant discounts. These retailers tend to bundle items—such as lenses, memory cards, and camera bags—with camera purchases, giving added value. Walmart and Target may offer competitive deals, especially on beginner-friendly models.

To maximize savings, compare deals across multiple stores and consider shipping and return policies. Early-bird deals may go live in the days before Black Friday, so keep an eye out to snag top products before they sell out. With careful planning, you can score excellent camera gear at the year’s lowest prices.

Consider camera bundles this Black Friday

One of the most exciting aspects of Black Friday camera deals is the opportunity to grab bundle offers that provide exceptional value. Many retailers combine cameras with essential accessories like lenses, memory cards, tripods, and camera bags at deeply discounted prices.

We've already published multiple deals on various camera bundles including this Canon R100 bundle here and the Sony Alpha A7 VI kit which is just $2,298 here.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday is technically just a 24-hour event, but thanks to online shopping, the deals now often start way before and continue throughout the weekend. For anyone who misses all the deals, the sale period wraps up with Cyber Monday on December 2, bringing even more tech discounts on the remaining camera stock.

Why you can trust Imaging Resource this Black Friday

At Imaging Resource, we bring years of experience to help you navigate Black Friday's best camera deals with confidence. Our team monitors camera prices and sales year-round, so we know what a true discount looks like when Black Friday arrives.

Our recommendations are grounded in hands-on expertise. The majority of selections are based on extensive testing and thorough reviews of the latest gear from leading brands. We understand what makes a camera a great choice—whether you're a beginner or a professional—so you can trust that our Black Friday picks are worth your investment. Check out our vast amount of camera reviews for a more in-depth look at your deal of choice.