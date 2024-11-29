Black Friday vlogging camera deals 2024: great offers for content creators

Whether you're a newby vlogger or a veteran looking for an upgrade, these Black Friday vlog camera deals are guaranteed to be the best way to find a great product at an affordable price. We have plenty of offers on the cameras themselves, on bundle deals where the camera is paired with various accessories, and also on individual accessories you can pair with your existing cameras.

Here at Imaging Resource we've got a great number of hub pages running covering the best offers for this Black Friday - Cyber Monday period, especially related to all things photography/videography. Do be sure to also check out our primary Black Friday camera deals page, as well as camcorder deals, camera lens deals, camera lighting deals, and tripod deals pages.

Vlog camera deals (camera-only)

The below deals include various different types of camera that could all be grouped under the heading of 'vlogging camera', including compact cameras, action cameras, and the more advanced mirrorless and DSLR models with interchangable lenses. What they all have in common is that they're relatively lightweight, portable, and are well-suited to self-recording.

Vlogging camera bundle deals

Some of the best offers we've seen this year on these products are in the form of vlogging camera bundle deals, where the camera itself is paired with a tripod and/or bag, batteries, lenses, microphones, cleaning kits etc. For vloggers the tripod in particular is something they should consider, given how much easier it makes the process of self-filming.

Vlogging camera accessory deals

If you've already got your camera and are in the market for accessories then cast your eyes below. Several items listed here are also specifically designed to fit with smartphones rather than dedicated cameras, so if you want to vlog without splashing out much money on a new camera when you've got a perfectly good phone camera, these might be for you.

What is a vlogging camera exactly?

A vlogging camera is designed to cater to the needs of content creators who primarily produce video blogs (vlogs). What defines a good vlogging camera is its ability to deliver high-quality video and audio while being portable, user-friendly, and versatile. Key features often include a flip-out or tilting screen for framing shots during self-recording, image stabilization for smooth footage, and reliable autofocus to keep the subject sharp even in motion. High-resolution video capabilities, such as 4K recording, are increasingly standard, as is good low-light performance to accommodate a range of environments. Built-in microphones with high audio fidelity or support for external mics are also essential for clear sound.

Vlogging cameras can be broadly categorized into several types based on user needs. Compact cameras, like the Sony ZV-1, are lightweight and convenient for on-the-go vlogging, often offering advanced features like background defocus and skin-tone enhancement. Mirrorless cameras, such as the Canon EOS M50 Mark II, provide interchangeable lenses for more creative control and improved image quality while maintaining portability. Action cameras, like the GoPro HERO13 Black, are rugged and waterproof, designed for adventure vloggers who need durability and versatility. Some vloggers also prefer smartphones with advanced camera systems or DSLRs for their high-quality footage and adaptability, though these can be bulkier. Each type caters to specific use cases, from casual travel vlogging to professional-level content creation.