Last chance MacBook deals before Black Friday’s over: the best Air & Pro offers

You can still pick up one of these last chance MacBook deals before Black Friday's over, on both different MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs, but don't dawdle and miss out as the day is nearly over! We've taken the liberty of selecting the best offers available, having scoured all the major online retailers for the best bargains available. You can find a more extensive list of deals all the various chipset, SSD, and RAM loadouts for these particular models, as well as offers on some older-gen MacBooks, on our main Black Friday MacBook deals hub page. Even if you opt for a MacBook Pro or Air that's a couple of years old, these are still going to be high quality laptops, even if they're no longer at the cutting edge. The main thing you need to check is whether the memory, storage space, and chipset is sufficient for your needs - we advise looking at the recommended specs (not just the minimum specs where possible) of any applications you want to use and seeing if the laptop meets these requirements before you pull the trigger on a purchase.

The best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals still available

The latest M4 MacBook Pro models are packed with cutting-edge features, making them a powerhouse for professionals and creators. Available with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, these laptops deliver exceptional performance. The M4 'Pro' and the most powerful 'Max' chipset option configurations provide advanced CPU and GPU cores, perfect for demanding tasks like 3D rendering and machine learning. These laptops come with the longest battery life ever in a Mac, and in pretty much any laptop. The 14-inch model offers up to around 22-24 hours of usage with the M4 chip (with all battery saving setting enabled) and around 20-22 hours with M4 Pro/Max configurations. The 16-inch variant also achieves up to 22-24 hours with the Pro/Max chips. As with the previous generation these laptops come with a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which supports HDR content and delivers precise color accuracy. Finally they also have the best speakers you'll find in any laptop, by some margin.

The best MacBook Air deals still live

The 2024 release of the MacBook Air came powered by the M3 chip, configurable with an 8-core or 10-core GPU, making it capable of handling demanding tasks like video editing and similar, even if it doesn't quite have the raw power of the M4 Pro variants. Still, that's not what the Air is aiming to do: this is a thinner, lighter, and cheaper laptop, designed to be a more general productivity device which is still very capable of rendering through timelines in editing software. As a result, it's the model most well-suited to the average user. The battery life, whilst not as ridiculously long as the MacBook Pro's, is still plenty enough for a full day's work and then some, offering up to around 15 hours of wireless web browsing and video playback, depending on the brightness and power settings. The Liquid Retina display doesn't quite get as bright as that on the Pro, but it's still vibrant and highly color accurate. The overall build quality on this device remains equally as impressive.