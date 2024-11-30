|Back To News
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: save on productivity, creative and gaming models
The 2024 Cyber Monday laptop deals are officially live, offering a wealth of very enticing discounts across a wide variety of models, including the latest Microsoft Surface Laptops and even the very pricey Alienware gaming models. Whether you're in the market for a high-performance machine for creative work, a portable gaming laptop, or a budget-friendly device for everyday use, there’s something for everyone listed below. We've got options across all the different display resolutions -FHD, QHD, and UHD - plus sizes ranging from compact 13-inch models to the very largest 18-inch screens. We've got both Windows and MacOS models here, depending on your personal needs and preferences.
Immediately below we've summarised what we believe to be the best of the bunch. If you look further down this page you'll find a lot more options which we've divided into different product categories to help you find what you're looking for. Make sure you don't miss out as the vast majority of these deals will end on Monday the 2nd of December!
- Lenovo 16" Legion Pro 7i - 16" QHD+ 240Hz, 14th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 4080, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD - $650 OFF
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16" dual-screen laptop: QHD, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, RTX 4080, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD - $800 OFF
- Alienware X16 R2 - 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070 - $400 OFF
- Alienware M18 R2 - 18 QHD+ 165Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core i9-14700HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070 - $356 OFF
- 15" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $370 OFF
- 13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $420 OFF
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2" (2024), M4 Max Chip, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $400 OFF
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2024) M4 Pro, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $250 OFF
- Apple MacBook Air 15.3" (2024), M3 Chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $250 OFF
- Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (2024), M3 Chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $255 OFF
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
Gaming laptops are pricey items so this deals period is the best time to pick one up. Below we've listed all the best deals available for gaming laptops, which are primarily defined by having a dedicated graphics card and a screen with a refresh rate of 100Hz or higher, so you can enjoy those high FPS in games.
This category also includes dual-use editing & gaming laptops that we've seperated out into their own subsection. All of these laptops are superb for gaming on, but also feature displays that have 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, plus high color accuracy, making them ideal for working on photo/video editing or other work that requires color accuracy. Note that this extra functionality does not make them any worse for gaming, in fact their vibrant displays will make your gaming experience that much more immersive, they may be a bit more expensive though.
Lenovo 16" Legion Pro 7i - 16" QHD+ 240Hz, 14th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 4080, 32GB DDR5 | 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD: $650 OFF
Dell G16 7630 - 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core i9-13900HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070: $300 OFF
MSI Katana A15 AI - 15.6” 165Hz QHD, Ryzen 9-8945HS, RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $400 OFF
Acer Nitro V - Intel Core i9-13900H, RTX 4060, 15.6" FHD 144Hz Display, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD: $270 OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024), AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX, RTX 4060, 16” FHD+ 16:10 165Hz, 16GB DDR5, 512GB: $300 OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023), Intel Core i5-13500H, RTX 4050, 15.6” FHD 144Hz, 16GB DDR4, 512GB: $200 OFF
Dual-use gaming & creative/editing laptop deals
Alienware X16 R2 - 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core Ultra 9-185H, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080: $350 OFF
Alienware X16 R2 - 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070: $400 OFF
Alienware M18 R2 - 18 QHD+ 165Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core i9-14700HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070: $356 OFF
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 dual-screen laptop - 16” QHD main display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, RTX 4080, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $800 OFF
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) - 16” ROG Nebula Display 16:10 QHD 240Hz, RTX 4070, Intel Core i9-14900HX, 16GB DDR5-5600, 1TB SSD: $285 OFF
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) - 16” 16:10 FHD 165Hz Display, RTX 4060, Intel Core i7-13650HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $300 OFF
Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 - Intel Core i7-14700HX, RTX 4070, 18" WQXGA 2560 x 1600 165Hz Display, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $320 OFF
Razer Blade 16 (2024) - RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-14900HX, 16" OLED QHD+ 240Hz Display, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $500 OFF
MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio - 18” 240Hz QHD+, Intel Ultra 9-185H, RTX 4080, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: $412 OFF
Windows laptop deals for creative software & general productivity
If you're not interested in gaming whatsoever then the following laptops are perfect for either video or photo editing, given their nice, color-accurate screens. They tend to be much more portable and slimline than gaming laptops, plus have far superior battery life - ideal for lasting the working day. All of these laptops are based on the Windows operating system, which has greater compatibility with a multitude of software than MacOS. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop in particular has recieved widespread acclaim this year, being a real competitor to the MacBook.
Samsung 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro (2024), Intel Core 7 Ultra Processor, 3K AMOLED touchscreen (2880 x 1800), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $448 OFF
Samsung 16" Galaxy Book4 Pro (2024), Intel Core 7 Ultra Processor, 3K AMOLED touchscreen (2880 x 1800), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $500 OFF
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book4 Edge - Snapdragon X Plus Processor, FHD anti-glare screen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $200 OFF
15" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $370 OFF
15" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $350 OFF
13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Plus (10 core), 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $175 OFF
13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Plus (10 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $300 OFF
13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $420 OFF
13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) SnapDragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $400 OFF
14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, 13th gen 2.4GHz Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $600 OFF
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023) Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $56 OFF
HP OmniBook X - 14" 2.2K Touch-Screen Laptop, Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB Memory, 1TB SDD: $400 OFF
Apple laptop deals for creative software & general productivity
Below is a pretty exhaustive list of all the different MacBook Pro and MacBook spec combinations available in Cyber Monday deals. We've already selected what we consider to be the best offers of the bunch in our initial list at the top of this page, but if you're after a particular RAM/SSD specification or an older generation model, you might find what you're after here.
Despite growing competition from Windows laptops, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air remain top choices for editing, particularly for those using Mac-exclusive software like Final Cut Pro. These laptops stand out for their exceptional build quality, vibrant displays, and outstanding battery life, with the latest MacBook Pros offering some of the best endurance yet. In 2024, both models received significant updates. The MacBook Pro, aimed at professionals, offers M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip options for a range of performance needs, excelling in demanding tasks like video editing and animation. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air, with its lightweight design and M3 chip, delivers excellent performance for everyday productivity and creative projects, plus some light editing work, making it a versatile option for most users.
Apple MacBook Pro 16.2" (2024), M4 Max Chip, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $400 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 16.2" (2024), M4 Pro Chip, 48GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $300 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 16.2" (2024), M4 Pro Chip, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $300 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 16.2" (late-2023), M3 Pro Chip, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $100 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2024) M4 Pro, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $200 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2024) M4 Pro, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $250 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2024), M4 Chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $125 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2024), M4 Chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $200 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (late-2023), M3 Max Chip, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $200 OFF
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (late-2023), M3 Chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $250 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 15.3" (2024), M3 Chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $250 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 15.3" (2024), M3 Chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $250 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 15.3" (2022), M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $300 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 15.3" (2022), M2 Chip, 24GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $400 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (2024), M3 Chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $300 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (2024), M3 Chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $255 OFF
Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (mid-2022), M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $200 OFF