Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: save on productivity, creative and gaming models

The 2024 Cyber Monday laptop deals are officially live, offering a wealth of very enticing discounts across a wide variety of models, including the latest Microsoft Surface Laptops and even the very pricey Alienware gaming models. Whether you're in the market for a high-performance machine for creative work, a portable gaming laptop, or a budget-friendly device for everyday use, there’s something for everyone listed below. We've got options across all the different display resolutions -FHD, QHD, and UHD - plus sizes ranging from compact 13-inch models to the very largest 18-inch screens. We've got both Windows and MacOS models here, depending on your personal needs and preferences.

Immediately below we've summarised what we believe to be the best of the bunch. If you look further down this page you'll find a lot more options which we've divided into different product categories to help you find what you're looking for. Make sure you don't miss out as the vast majority of these deals will end on Monday the 2nd of December!

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are pricey items so this deals period is the best time to pick one up. Below we've listed all the best deals available for gaming laptops, which are primarily defined by having a dedicated graphics card and a screen with a refresh rate of 100Hz or higher, so you can enjoy those high FPS in games.

This category also includes dual-use editing & gaming laptops that we've seperated out into their own subsection. All of these laptops are superb for gaming on, but also feature displays that have 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, plus high color accuracy, making them ideal for working on photo/video editing or other work that requires color accuracy. Note that this extra functionality does not make them any worse for gaming, in fact their vibrant displays will make your gaming experience that much more immersive, they may be a bit more expensive though.

Dual-use gaming & creative/editing laptop deals

Windows laptop deals for creative software & general productivity

If you're not interested in gaming whatsoever then the following laptops are perfect for either video or photo editing, given their nice, color-accurate screens. They tend to be much more portable and slimline than gaming laptops, plus have far superior battery life - ideal for lasting the working day. All of these laptops are based on the Windows operating system, which has greater compatibility with a multitude of software than MacOS. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop in particular has recieved widespread acclaim this year, being a real competitor to the MacBook.

Apple laptop deals for creative software & general productivity

Below is a pretty exhaustive list of all the different MacBook Pro and MacBook spec combinations available in Cyber Monday deals. We've already selected what we consider to be the best offers of the bunch in our initial list at the top of this page, but if you're after a particular RAM/SSD specification or an older generation model, you might find what you're after here.

Despite growing competition from Windows laptops, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air remain top choices for editing, particularly for those using Mac-exclusive software like Final Cut Pro. These laptops stand out for their exceptional build quality, vibrant displays, and outstanding battery life, with the latest MacBook Pros offering some of the best endurance yet. In 2024, both models received significant updates. The MacBook Pro, aimed at professionals, offers M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip options for a range of performance needs, excelling in demanding tasks like video editing and animation. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air, with its lightweight design and M3 chip, delivers excellent performance for everyday productivity and creative projects, plus some light editing work, making it a versatile option for most users.