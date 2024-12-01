Macbook Cyber Monday deals 2024: the latest Pro & Air, M4 & M3 models

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are live and ready to be snapped up! We're very pleased to say that this Cyber Monday's deals have been pretty good as far as both the latest M4 MacBook Pros and M3 MacBook Airs are concerned - often Apple products released in the same year don't receive much in the way of discounts but we've seen some nice price reductions on these products.

Immediately below you'll find a shortlist of what we consider to be the best off the bunch, though if you cast your eyes further down this page you'll see more extensive lists of the offers on the different RAM/SSD/chipset configurations of these devices, plus some offers on the older generation models. If you're interested in looking at products from competing brands, do also take a look at our main Cyber Monday laptop deals hub, plus Microsoft Surface deals page.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals (a powerhouse laptop for professionals)

The MacBook Pro is primarily designed for professionals in demanding industries such as video editing, 3D modeling, and advanced software development. The latest 2024 variants come highly recommended, and are equipped with Apple’s groundbreaking M4-series chipsets, which includes (in ascending order of power) the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max - scalable power to meet varying levels of performance needs (with the more powerful models obvious costing more). These processors are great for multitasking, lightning-fast rendering, and smooth handling of resource-heavy applications. The MacBook Pro also includes advanced cooling systems, allowing sustained performance during intensive workloads. For high-resolution XDR display with a wide color gamut and precise color calibration makes it a go-to choice for professional-grade image and video production, and it has one of the highest peak brightness levels of any laptop released (up to 1,000 nits in the standard SDR mode, peaking at 1,600 nits when viewing HDR content). Finally, the efficiencies of the M4 chip means you'll get a battery duration that can last up to around 18-20 hours, which is pretty amazing.

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

14-inch MacBook Pro deals

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (a light, portable, and efficient productivity laptop)

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most accessible laptop, perfect for everyday users and professionals needing a lightweight yet capable machine, it strikes an ideal balance between performance and affordability. The latest 2024 version is powered by the highly efficient M3 chip, which can easily handle routine tasks such as your typical office applications, web browsing, video conferencing etc., but also offers enough power for light creative work, including photo, video, and audio editing, though don't expect to churn through rendering tasks at the speed you would with the MacBoo Pro. The Air's fanless design ensures whisper-quiet operation, making it an excellent companion for students, remote workers, and casual users. Despite being the more affordable option, the MacBook Air still comes with a stunning Liquid Retina display, delivering crisp visuals that not only enhance entertainment but also provides sufficiently high color accuracy and full sRGB and DCI-P3 gamut coverage to do color accurate work in thse spaces. Its high portability and long battery life (around 15 hours of general usage) make it a standout choice for people on the move.

15-inch MacBook Air deals

13-inch MacBook Air deals

When do Cyber Monday deals start on MacBooks and how long do they last?

Cyber Monday deals on MacBooks typically start as early as the weekend before Cyber Monday itself, often referred to as Cyber Weekend, and this has certainly been the case in 2024. Many retailers, both online and in-store, began offering discounts on Apple products, including MacBooks, starting on Sunday or even Saturday of the weekend. In recent years, the sales tend to run through Monday and sometimes extend into the following week, known as Cyber Week, giving shoppers a longer window to snag deals, however it's not wise to rely on this: deals will only continue as long as stocks last, and even if stocks of the product do continue, after Cyber Monday itself is over (at the stroke of midnight) some of these offers will cease regardless, or the size of the discount may decrease. All things considered then, it's wise to act fast and pick up your deals whilst you can.

Is Cyber Monday the best time for a deal on a MacBook Pro or Air?

Cyber Monday is an excellent time for online shoppers who want to snag a MacBook at a discount, it's only really rivalled by the Black Friday sales immediately before, but these are basically the same event, with most of the deals continuing on from the Friday, through the weekend, to the Monday. At this time you'll see broad discounts across retailers on the widest number of products, with the discounts themselves being the biggest you'll see all year. Given that Apple items often fetch a steep price, we greatly encourage you to pick them up during these sales.

What retailers will have MacBook deals on Cyber Monday 2024?

For Cyber Monday 2024, several major retailers are expected to feature discounts on MacBook models. These include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, all of which are known for competitive pricing during this shopping event. Additionally, tech-specific retailers like Newegg and B&H Photo are also good options for finding deals on both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Apple itself generally doesn't offer direct discounts but often includes gift cards with purchases during its Cyber Monday event, making it a worthwhile stop if you're already planning to shop within the Apple ecosystem​. Checking online platforms of these retailers starting the weekend leading into Cyber Monday can help you snag the best prices.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals?

Like any modern photography or videography enthusiasts, here at Imaging Resource we've had ample experience in using MacBooks as part of our creative process. Over the years we've put many different generations of MacBook Pros and Airs through their paces in editing workflows and general productivity work, so know what they're good at. Aside from this, we have ample collective experience as a business in navigating the November-December sales period, and know exactly where to find you the best offers to save you some time. Do be sure to also check out our Cyebr Monday pages on other Apple products including our Cyber Monday iPhone deals guide, plus iPad, and Apple Studio display deals pages.