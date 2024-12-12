All this Canon R6 Mark II camera deal is missing is a massive Christmas bow

The deals running over the Christmas period haven't disappointed so far, with several premium mirrorless cameras receiving better discounts than we saw on Black Friday. Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II is one to note, dropping 20% to its lowest price. Typically retailing for $2,499, the R6 Mark II is now available for $1,999.

The Canon R6 Mark II strikes a balance between cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design. Its 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor ensures brilliant detail and sharpness in both photos and videos, even under challenging lighting conditions. The DIGIC X processor complements this by reducing noise and optimizing performance across all settings.

For action and wildlife photographers, the camera’s 40 fps electronic shutter and 20 fps mechanical shutter offer exceptional speed. Its autofocus system is equally impressive, detecting not just people and animals but also vehicles, horses, and even aircraft with precision.

Videographers will appreciate the 6K oversampled 4K video recording at 60fps and Full-HD at 180fps for smooth slow-motion footage. Combined with wireless connectivity for seamless sharing, the R6 Mark II is a versatile powerhouse at an attractive price.