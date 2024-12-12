DJI Flip pricing has potentially been leaked

Pricing for the rumored DJI Flip has potentially been leaked. The compact, foldable drone looks set to debut at CES in January. Recent leaks, including FCC filings, images, and videos, hint at a design reminiscent of the Mini 2 but with the unique ability to fold in half, much like the Hover AIR X1 Pro Max. Insider Jasper Ellens revealed additional details on X, suggesting the Flip will feature folding propeller guards for convenient storage, advanced obstacle avoidance via a LiDAR array, and impressive 4K video capabilities.

Potential DJI Flip pricing

In another tweet from Jasper, he shared some further speculation, reliable tipster @billbil_kun has uncovered potential price points for the DJI Flip through a listing on Dealabs. While there is zero confirmation on this the pricing could be as follows:

€439: Drone-only package

€639: Drone + RC2 remote controller

€779: Drone + Fly More Combo (FMC), likely including extra batteries, a charging hub, and other accessories



We expected the Flip to be slightly more affordable but at 439 Euros, it sits at a fairly competitive price point. With the Mavic 4 and Flip seemingly close to a 2025 launch, it appears DJI is keeping its consumer drone pace. The DJI Mini 5 was also potentially spotted, which is another huge product launch that could take place later in the new year.

Source: @JasperEllens

While there are no official sources, insiders claim we can expect the new Drone as early as January.