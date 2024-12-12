Japanese retailer now sells Schneider-Kreuznach Componon-S 50mm f/2.8 lenses for Leica M-mount

The renowned Japanese retailer Shoten Kobo (Focus Studio) has started selling Schneider-Kreuznach Componon-S 50mm F/2.8 lenses modified for the Leica M mount. The lenses are limited in quantity and priced at ¥82,900 ($542 as of writing) at the Focus Studio Online Store.

The German-made Componon-S 2.8/50-0018 V-Mount Macro are industrial-grade lenses used in machine vision, printed circuit board inspection, LCD, and OLED display inspections. These lenses are designed to maintain optical performance when shooting close-ups with magnifications of 1:20 to 1:1.

Focus Studio modified the lens by adding a silver metal lens barrel and adapting the original M39 lens mount for the Leica M. The lens barrels are made by an affiliate OEM factory that is known for its quality, ensuring excellent workmanship. Aside from the classic and sophisticated appearance, the lens operation feels smooth and enjoyable.

While the Componon-S 50mm F/2.8 is commonly adapted for use in APS-C cameras, the modifications done by Focus Studio make the lens compatible with full-frame Leica M cameras or any mirrorless camera with the corresponding M-mount adapter. The 43.2mm image circle is also compatible with 44x33 medium format sensor cameras like the Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad X series without any vignetting.

Here are some specs for the Schneider-Kreuznach Componon-S 50mm F/2.8 lens: