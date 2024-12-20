|Back To News
Samsung Galaxy F06 leak shows new camera design & colorways
posted Friday, December 20, 2024 at 6:11 AM EST
Leaked renders of a rumored budget phone from Samsung have emerged - the Galaxy F06. The leaks showcases a variety of colorways (orange, dark green, black, blue, and purple) but more interestingly, a camera island re-design.
Credit: Smartprix
The Galaxy F06 is believed to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A06 (accoridng to GSM), which launched earlier this year. While much of the internal hardware is expected to remain unchanged, the F06 brings a notable design update: its dual rear cameras are now housed within a single, pill-shaped island.
Credit: Smartprix
The Galaxy F06’s camera island design mirrors the styling seen in leaks of other upcoming models, such as the Galaxy A36. This indicates that Samsung plans to implement a cohesive design approach across its budget and mid-range lineup in 2025.
Other expected features include:
- Display: 6.7-inch LCD (720 x 1600)
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
- Memory & Storage: 4GB - 6GB RAM, with 64GB - 128GB of internal (microSD slot also expected)
- Camera Setup: 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor / a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor at the rear, with an 8MP on the front
- Battery: 5,000mAh