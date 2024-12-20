Samsung Galaxy F06 leak shows new camera design & colorways

Leaked renders of a rumored budget phone from Samsung have emerged - the Galaxy F06. The leaks showcases a variety of colorways (orange, dark green, black, blue, and purple) but more interestingly, a camera island re-design.

Credit: Smartprix

The Galaxy F06 is believed to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A06 (accoridng to GSM), which launched earlier this year. While much of the internal hardware is expected to remain unchanged, the F06 brings a notable design update: its dual rear cameras are now housed within a single, pill-shaped island.

Credit: Smartprix

The Galaxy F06’s camera island design mirrors the styling seen in leaks of other upcoming models, such as the Galaxy A36. This indicates that Samsung plans to implement a cohesive design approach across its budget and mid-range lineup in 2025.

Other expected features include: