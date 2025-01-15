Insta360 Flow 2 Pro: Advanced AI-Powered Smartphone Stabilizer Unveiled

Insta360 attracted a following among creators and vloggers with its Insta360 Flow Pro, an affordable and compact smartphone gimbal. The Flow Pro combined Insta360's impressive image tracking and automated content tools with an affordable yet simple handheld gimble.

Insta360 has announced a major product update: the new Insta360 Flow 2 Pro. The Flow 2 Pro features support designed exclusively for the iPhone; it is the industry’s first gimbal to integrate with Apple DockKit.

DockKit allows the iPhone to interface with motorized accessories and track people, pets, faces, hands, and other subjects. By implementing DockKit, hardware manufacturers can more easily create iPhone mounting solutions that automatically rotate, tilt, and pivot to follow subjects.

The Flow 2 Pro combines Apple’s DockKit with Insta360’s Deep Track 4.0, which the company describes as a “next-generation AI-powered” solution for the gimbal system.

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro also supports Android without native DockKit support.

Insta360 considers this a “new benchmark for smartphone filmmaking” and says the newly designed hardware creates a more robust system. The Flow 2 Pro has a sturdier build, 360º panning, and a framing grid for easier content creation.

The Flow 2 Pro also has an integrated battery pack, a selfie mirror, and a teleprompter mode for live streams and studio use.

An Apple Watch or a second iPhone can control the teleprompter.

While many gimbals provide only image stabilization, the Flow 2 Pro and Insta360’s software allow capture in SDR, HDR, and even LOG for post-capture color management.

It is capable of recording footage with Dolby Vision and in Apple ProRes.

Insta360’s software has always been the best part of its lineup, and it looks like It is upping the ante with Deep Track 4 and Dock Kit.

The company is also releasing a magnetic mount for any iPhone with MagSafe, an iPhone cooling device, and a backpack mount.

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is full of new features, and the press release and full specs are below.

Purchase Links

These are affiliate links. We may receive a comission on quallifying purchases.

Press Release

Meet Insta360 Flow 2 Pro: Revolutionary Smartphone Filmmaking with Advanced AI & Seamless iPhone Integration

Insta360 is excited to unveil the latest evolution in smartphone stabilizers: Insta360 Flow 2 Pro.

Designed for creators, solo adventurers, and professionals alike, this next-generation AI-powered gimbal combines groundbreaking technology with an all-in-one design to transform your smartphone into the ultimate content-creation tool.

With extended Apple DockKit integration, all-new Deep Track 4.0 AI tracking, and professional-grade features like Active Zoom Tracking and Multi-Person Tracking, Flow 2 Pro pushes Insta360’s innovations in the mobile content creation space to new heights. Upgrades to its built-in tripod, power bank, and selfie stick, and Flow 2 Pro sets a new benchmark for smartphone filmmaking.

“The idea of Flow 2 Pro is simple: Bridge the gap between professional-quality tools and everyday accessibility,” shares JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “We're bringing our cutting-edge AI tracking to the table, with even more enhancements, as well as seamless iPhone and Android integration.”

Unprecedented Tracking Capabilities

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro elevates mobile videography by integrating Apple DockKit, an industry-first innovation that bridges the gap between professional-grade tracking and user-friendly convenience.

Designed exclusively for iPhones, Flow 2 Pro uses Apple DockKit to unlock seamless native subject tracking for iPhone’s built-in Camera app, as well as Blackmagic (including SmartWheel use) and over 200+ third-party iOS apps. From Photo and Cinematic modes to Slow Motion, Flow 2 Pro eliminates the need for additional software, offering a user experience that combines simplicity with performance.

DockKit transforms your device into a powerful production tool—perfect for content creation, virtual meetings, video calls, live streaming, and more.

Meet Deep Track 4.0

Flow 2 Pro introduces Deep Track 4.0, the ultimate evolution in AI-powered tracking technology. Available in the Insta360 app, the latest rendition is built for creators who demand the best, bringing a host of cutting-edge capabilities that ensure your shots are always perfectly framed and effortlessly smooth.

New Active Zoom Tracking

Zooming in up to 15x while tracking a moving subject is now possible thanks to Active Zoom Tracking. Perfect for capturing dynamic sports or distant scenes, this feature is a game-changer for creators looking to hone in on the action. Unlike competing products that cap zoom capabilities and are unable to track effectively at range, Flow 2 Pro ensures your shot is crystal clear and perfectly framed, no matter how the distance.

Multi-Person Tracking

Capture every moment—Flow 2 Pro tracks multiple people in real time, keeping your whole group perfectly framed. From family photos to group dancing videos, AI automatically adapts to your environment and keep up with every movement so your whole group is centered and in shot.

Pro Framing Grid

Storytelling is made richer with the built-in Pro Framing Grid, an AI-assisted feature designed to incorporate the Golden Ratio into every shot. By guiding your framing and composition, Flow 2 Pro helps even novice creators achieve professional, cinematic results.

When shooting in the Insta360 app, simply tap one of the nine grids, and the gimbal will automatically analyze subject position and composition to get a better result. Perfect for cinematic moments.

An All-in-One Content Creation Tool

Whether you're filming on the go, setting up a professional shoot, or exploring new creative angles, Flow 2 Pro has you covered. Its upgraded features ensure every creator can bring their vision to life, easier.

Sturdier Build, 360° Tracking and Free Tilt Mode

Flow 2 Pro's sturdier build offers enhanced durability with a stronger tripod, while the Free Tilt Mode unlocks creative potential for filmmakers and vloggers. With this feature, creators can achieve breathtaking shots like:

Crane Shots: Sweeping vertical and horizontal movements for cinematic storytelling.

Tilt Shots: Elevate perspectives with smooth, controlled angles.

Crane + Tilt Combinations: Combine movements for even richer narratives.

Flow 2 Pro also supports complete 360° Infinite Pan Tracking, which allows it to rotate endlessly for uninterrupted tracking. Whether you're following fast-paced sports, capturing live events, or experimenting with creative transitions, this innovation ensures you never miss a moment.

Advanced HDR and Codecs

Flow 2 Pro supports Dolby Vision and Apple ProRes for cinematic clarity, color depth, and dynamic range. Highlights include:

Dolby Vision: Boost brightness and color contrast for a vibrant, lifelike look.

Apple ProRes: Capture in HDR, SDR, or Log for detailed, professional-grade editing flexibility.

The result? Every shot, whether spontaneous or planned, shines with incredible visual fidelity.

New Selfie Mirror

The gimbal now sports a mirror right on its body, ensuring creators can frame without a screen, perfect for selfies or vlogging when using the rear camera of your phone for better image quality. The mirror’s adjustable angle ensures you look your best in every shot.

Teleprompter

For live streamers or content creation, forget memorizing lines or awkward pauses. With Flow 2 Pro’s Teleprompter Mode, creators can integrate scripts directly into their filming or livestream workflow.

Remote Control via Apple Watch or Second Smartphone

Control Flow 2 Pro remotely using either an Apple Watch or a second smartphone. This allows creators to adjust angles, start/stop recording, or manage tracking—all without interrupting the shot. Perfect for dynamic filming setups or solo creators who need flexibility.

New Accessories and Essentials

Expand your creative possibilities with Flow 2 Pro’s lineup of dedicated accessories, including:

Magnetic Phone Mount: Snap on for an easy setup. Doubles as a desktop stand.

Magnetic Cooling Mount: Optimized for iPhones with two sizes to fit different models.

Backpack Mount: Hands-free filming on the move.

Available Now

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro will be available globally starting January 16th 2025 in two colors: Stone Grey and Summit White. The Standard Bundle is priced at USD $159.99, and the Creator Bundle at USD $189.99. For more details and to purchase, visit Insta360.com, Amazon, and more.

Key Specs

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro

Basics

Weight

Gimbal: Approx. 357g (12.6oz)

Magnetic Phone Clamp: Approx. 25g (0.9oz)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

- Not incl. phone clamp. Built-in tripod unextended.

Folded: 97.9x178.4x36.7mm (3.6x7x1.4in)

Unfolded: 121.1x282.1x54mm (4.8x11.1x2.1in)

Compatible Phone Thickness

6.9–10mm (0.3–0.4in)

Compatible Phone Width

64–84mm (2.5–3.3in)

Compatible Phone Weight

130–300g (4.6–10.6oz)

Port

USB-C

Built-In Selfie Stick Length

210mm (8.3in)

Built-In Tripod Dimensions

Extended Length: 94mm (3.1in)

Extended Diameter: 204mm (7.4in)

Battery

Battery Capacity

1100mAh

Run Time

10 hours

- Tested under room temperature conditions (77°F/25℃), with the gimbal fully balanced on a flat surface and the Tracking Ring Light turned off.

Charging Time

2 hours (5V/2A)

Operating Temperature

14ºF–104ºF (-10℃ to 40℃)

Charging Temperature

32ºF–104ºF (0°C–40°C)

Gimbal

Mechanical Range

Pan: 360° continuous rotation

Roll: -390° to 135°

Tilt: -99° to 231°

Max. Control Speed

120°/s

Wireless

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Supports ISO/IEC 14443A standard

