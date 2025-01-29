Previous Story SmallRig Reveals New Camera Cages for the Flagship Sony A9 III and A1 II
Massive Sony Rebate On Now, Lowest Price Ever on A1 Ends February 3

by David Schloss

posted Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST

Sony Winter Rebate - Ends February 3rd

Sony has just announced an instant rebate program for dozens of products. This sale includes the lowest price ever for the Sony A1, with a $500 price break.

There are dozens of Sony products on sale, with rebates dfrom $100 to $500. 

The rebates and links to the products on B&H and Amazon are below. 

Rebate 

Product Name

B&H Photo 

Amazon 

$500

Sony A1

BHphoto

Amazon

$300

Sony A7IV

BHphoto

Amazon

$400

Sony A7rV

BHphoto

Amazon

$300

Sony A7sIII

BHphoto

Amazon

$400

Sony A7III

BHphoto

Amazon

$300

ZV-E1

BHphoto

Amazon

$200

Sony A6600

BHphoto

Amazon

$150

Sony A6400

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

12-24mm GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

100-400mm GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

50mm f/1.2 GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

200-600mm G

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

70-200mm GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

24-70mm GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

14mm f/1.8 GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

35mm f/1.4 GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

16-55mm F2.8 G

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

24mm f/1.4 GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

50mm F/1.4 GM

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

70-300mm

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

16-35mm f/4.0 PZ

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

24-105mm G

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

90mm macro

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

20-70mm

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

24-240mm lens

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

20mm f/1.8 G

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

10-20mm PZ

BHphoto

Amazon

$100

15mm f/1.4 G

BHphoto

Amazon

 

 

