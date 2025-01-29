|Back To News
Massive Sony Rebate On Now, Lowest Price Ever on A1 Ends February 3
posted Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST
Sony Winter Rebate - Ends February 3rd
Sony has just announced an instant rebate program for dozens of products. This sale includes the lowest price ever for the Sony A1, with a $500 price break.
There are dozens of Sony products on sale, with rebates dfrom $100 to $500.
The rebates and links to the products on B&H and Amazon are below.
|
Rebate
|
Product Name
|
B&H Photo
|
Amazon
|
$500
|
Sony A1
|
$300
|
Sony A7IV
|
$400
|
Sony A7rV
|
$300
|
Sony A7sIII
|
$400
|
Sony A7III
|
$300
|
ZV-E1
|
$200
|
Sony A6600
|
$150
|
Sony A6400
|
$100
|
12-24mm GM
|
$100
|
100-400mm GM
|
$100
|
50mm f/1.2 GM
|
$100
|
200-600mm G
|
$100
|
70-200mm GM
|
$100
|
24-70mm GM
|
$100
|
14mm f/1.8 GM
|
$100
|
35mm f/1.4 GM
|
$100
|
16-55mm F2.8 G
|
$100
|
24mm f/1.4 GM
|
$100
|
50mm F/1.4 GM
|
$100
|
70-300mm
|
$100
|
16-35mm f/4.0 PZ
|
$100
|
24-105mm G
|
$100
|
90mm macro
|
$100
|
20-70mm
|
$100
|
24-240mm lens
|
$100
|
20mm f/1.8 G
|
$100
|
10-20mm PZ
|
$100
|
15mm f/1.4 G