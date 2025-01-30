Blackmagic Design Releases the Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 Update

Blackmagic Design has just announced an update for the Blackmagic Camera for Android app. Update 2.0 supports selected Android tablets and the newly released Samsung S25 series smartphones.

The new update includes remote control and monitoring of multiple Android phones and tablets. You can use any Android device as a controller and change camera settings for all Blackmagic Cameras on the same WiFi network. The app also supports Multiview, allowing you to see the camera feed from different cameras simultaneously and the ability to start and stop recording across all cameras.

Update 2.0 unlocks 120—and 240-fps recording for select Sony Xperia smartphones and supports Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control. It also allows drag-selecting multiple clips from the media tab and includes general performance and stability improvements.

What Is the Blackmagic Camera App

Popular camera maker Blackmagic Design released the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS and Android in September 2023 and for iOS and Android in October 2024. The app brings professional-level filmmaking features to smartphones, allowing users to shoot digital film quality anywhere.

The Blackmagic Camera has an intuitive heads-up display (HUD) that shows all the necessary information, such as recording status, settings, histogram, and more. The HUD can also change camera settings by tapping an item, making adjustments faster. To focus, simply tap an area on the screen you want to focus on.

A key feature of the Blackmagic Camera app is the ability to record and view footage from multiple devices. The remote camera control function lets you fully control multiple devices, starting/stopping recording and changing settings for all cameras on the same WiFi network. Footage recorded from the camera app can be quickly shared with editors using the Blackmagic Cloud. Recording to the cloud lets you send the footage directly to DaVinci Resolve, making your workflow even faster.

Where To Download the Blackmagic Camera App for Android and iOS

The Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 is now available for free download from Google Play. The iOS version is available on the Apple App Store.