Lomography Launches Two New Lomo’Instant Square Glass Cameras

Popular instant camera maker Lomography introduces two new variants of its Lomo’Instant Square Glass camera. The new Pemberly and The Blues models offer stylish new exteriors with the same functionality as the original Pigalle (red) and Black versions.

For those unfamiliar with the Lomo’Instant Square Glass, the camera sports a unique foldable bellows design, making it super portable and easy to store. When not in use, the lens folds neatly into the body, reducing the camera’s size to about a third of its original length—perfect for slipping into a bag when you’re on the go.

The Pemberly edition is a playful blend of pastel pink, green, and brown, offering a bright and cheerful vibe. On the other hand, The Blues is wrapped in “timeless denim blues” that evoke the classic rock ‘n roll feel. Both models elevate the camera's exterior, making them look even more stunning than the original color options.

New Look, Same Functionality

As the world’s first dual-format camera, the Lomo’Instant Square Glass can shoot with the Fujifilm Instax Square and Instax Mini film. You have to simply swap out the interchangeable back to match the film format you want.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass features a 95mm glass lens (45mm equivalent) that captures “super-sharp, well-lit instant photos on both Instax Square and Instax Mini film.” The lens can be set to an aperture of F/10 or F/22 and has a zone-focusing selector that can be switched between 0.8m, 1-2.5m, and infinity. Focusing works well in most cases thanks to the relatively small aperture.

An advanced automatic mode ensures that all images taken with the instant camera are properly exposed. The shutter speed ranges from 1/125 to 8s in Auto Mode. The camera also supports multiple exposures and bulb mode, giving you more creative freedom. Remote shutter and self-timer modes are also supported thanks to the included remote control.

The instant camera comes with the Portrait and Splitzer lens attachments, giving you more artistic options. The Portrait lens allows you to shoot sharp images from as close as 50cm, perfect for those tight, intimate shots. Meanwhile, the Splitzer lens gives you the ability to get creative with multiple exposures, letting you combine different shots in one frame. You can also tweak the flash color temperature with the included color gel filters.

Where To Buy the Lomography Lomo’Instant Square Glass Camera

The Lomo'Instant Square Glass Pigalle is available on Amazon.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass Pemberly and The Blues editions are now available for purchase from the Lomography online store for $149. The New Black and Pigalle colorways are also available.

Compatibile Fujifilm Square instant film (color) can be found here.