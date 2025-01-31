Sony Expands Tough CFexpress Type A Repair Program—More Cards Affected Than First Reported

In June of 2025, Sony acknowledged issues with some of its Tough CFexpress Type A memory cards and launched a free repair program for affected customers. Sony has recently revealed that more cards are affected than initially reported, extending free repair services to additional photographers and videographers.

If you're using CFe-A Tough Cards it is worth checking if they are among those affected. Reliable storage is crucial, especially for professionals. Remember to back up your valuable work. My cameras use Tough Cards, but I've had no issues. If the occasion calls for it, I will set the second slot in my body to save jpegs to a regular SD card just in case.

Text from the original Sony support article:

"There may be issues with certain CEA-G series memory cards, where the memory cards are not recognized, or the image does not save correctly in low-temperature conditions. Issues may occur around the lower limit of the recommended operating temperature range (14° Fahrenheit, -10° Celsius).”

Expanded Repair Program

As of January 22nd, Sony has expanded its repair program to include new 320GB and 640GB Tough CFexpress Type A cards. Specifically, 320GB cards with eight-digit lot numbers from 22040001 to 22080110, and nine-digit lot numbers from 220400010 to 220801100, are now covered.

The free repair program is available until June 29, 2029, subject to the terms and conditions of the memory card’s original Limited Warranty. Sony advises affected customers to back up their memory card content and erase all files before sending it in for repair. During the repair process, all contents and data on the memory card will be deleted and unrecoverable.

Photographers can find the lot number of their Tough memory card near the bottom on the back of the card.

Affected CEA-G320T memory cards

Memory cards with 8-digit lot numbers from 22090001 to 24029999 and 8-digit lot numbers from 22040001 to 22080110 (Added on January 22, 2025)

Memory cards with 9-digit lot numbers from 220900010 to 240299990 and 9-digit lot numbers from 220400010 to 220801100 (Added on January 22, 2025)

Affected CEA-G640T memory cards

Memory cards with 8-digit lot numbers from 23010001 to 24029999 and 8-digit lot numbers from 22080001 to 22100136 (Added on January 22, 2025)

Memory cards with 9-digit lot numbers from 230100010 to 240299990 and 9-digit lot numbers from 220800010 to 221001360 (Added on January 22, 2025)

How to Get Repairs on Your CEA-G320T and G640T Cards

Photographers should contact Sony Support in their region.