CalDigit’s New Element 5 Hub Packs a Punch and Lots of Ports

For photographers and content creators who feel the need to produce more photos and videos, faster and more efficiently, yet without weighing down their workflows with large and cumbersome accessories, CalDigit has unveiled an attractive product: CalDigit's new Element 5 Hub, which comes with nine ports but measures just 1.0 x 2.8 x 4.5 inches and weighs 0.44lbs.

What’s particularly impressive for Apple users is that the hub features “more ports than any other Thunderbolt 5 hub.” It includes four Thunderbolt 5 ports—one supporting up to 120Gbps and three at 80Gbps. CalDigit states that this hub is “ideal for Apple’s M4 Macs featuring 120Gbps Thunderbolt 5 ports,” which are available on the latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. Additionally, it has three USB-A (10Gbps) and two USB-C (10Gbps) ports, as well as a DC input (20V | 9A).

CalDigit also highlights that this compact hub includes features typically found only on larger docks, such as 90W of consistent host charging, up to 120Gbps connectivity, and support for up to three displays on compatible Windows Thunderbolt 5 PCs.



The Element 5 Hub is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, USB4 v2, and USB-C devices, including USB-C or Thunderbolt iPads, iPhones, Windows tablets, and more. However, CalDigit notes that Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C host computers, tablets, or phones will experience reduced functionality. Some Thunderbolt 3 Windows PCs may not be supported.



The hub includes a 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable, two rubber foot strips, a 180W power supply, and a power cord.

Price and Availability

The Element 5 Hub costs $299.95 but is currently on sale for $249.95. At the moment, it’s currently only available via CalDigit’s US Online Store.