Canon Earns the #1 Spot for Full-Frame and Mirrorless Cameras in 2024

With the impressive sales numbers of the EOS R6 II, Canon has just announced that it has earned the top spot in several camera categories in the United States. The company also placed first in the region's full-frame cameras, lenses, and mirrorless lenses categories for 2024.

The rankings are based on data from Circana, a market research firm in the United States. The company tracks sales numbers from major photography segments, such as lenses and full-frame cameras. Canon has been using Circana data since 2021.

"Customers are Canon's greatest strength, and we strive to exceed their expectations - with hard work, quality products, and innovation front and center, we've reached number one within the industry in the U.S.,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president of Business Planning & Strategy. "At the core of Canon are our employees, who have helped us achieve this great success while empowering our visual storytellers.”

Canon Claims the Top Spot for Four Consecutive Years

This is the fourth consecutive year Canon has claimed the top spot for mirrorless cameras. While the company has not released any sales numbers to support its claim, naming the specific categories and camera models suggests that Canon has the data to back up the rankings. Sony has challenged Canon’s claim to the top spot every year.

Industry observers suggest that the Canon EOS R100 has boosted sales. Last April, the entry-level APS-C mirrorless camera's price dropped to around $400, which it has maintained until the end of 2024. The low price point likely contributed to the R100's high sales numbers.

Canon aims to have an “overwhelming number one share” in the mirrorless camera market by 2026. The company is moving in the right direction by securing first place in the US across multiple segments. It hopes the recently released EOS R1 will help sustain its lead over Sony. While the flagship camera hasn’t met the market’s expectations, the EOS R5 Mark II picked up the slack and was one of the best cameras of 2024.

Where to Purchase Canon Mirrorless Cameras and Lenses

Links above may be affiliate links. Imaging Resource may earn commissions on qualifying purchases.