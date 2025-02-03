Sony Burano Firmware Update

While many consider Sony's Venice II the company's video flagship, the $25,000 BURANO packs even more power, Sony's Cine group updated the firmware last week, and the Burano now has new recording formats, monitoring and metadata improvements, improved output, and added exposure tools.

Text from the BURANO Version 2.0 press release:

Sony is pleased to announce that the upcoming BURANO Version 2.0 firmware update will include new features and operational improvements. The update, planned for release in March 2025, will include many new features and improvements requested by the user community, including new recording formats, a new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.

New Recording Formats

Version 2.0 introduces new recording formats, such as a 3.8K Full Frame crop utilizing nearly the entire sensor, capable of shooting up to 120 fps. Additionally, a 1.9K mode can shoot up to 240 fps. These options allow filmmakers to prioritize faster sensor performance based on their needs. Other new formats include the addition of 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager modes and more:

Full Frame: 3.8K 16:9 Mode, Up to 120 fps XAVC and X-OCN

Super 35: 4.3K 4:3 Mode (for Anamorphic), Up to 60 fps, X-OCN only

Super 35: 1.9K 16:9 Mod, Up to 240 fps, XAVC only

BURANO Version 2.0 will introduce a 1.8x de-squeeze setting and new high frame rate (S&Q) modes, including 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps. Additionally, it will support proxy recording for 24.00 fps formats.

BURANO Version 2.0 Monitoring, SDI, and Metadata Improvements

In addition to new recording formats, Version 2.0 introduces various monitoring and metadata enhancements, including standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC. It also adds breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN. Time code and clip name metadata are added to the SDI output.

Based on user feedback, Version 2.0 will feature an improved on-screen display that places camera status information outside the image and includes View Finder Gamma Display Assist for S-Log3 monitoring.

Furthermore, Version 2.0 supports 24V output with PL-mount lenses and compatibility with Focus/Iris/Zoom control for PL-mount lenses when using the BURANO’s optional GP-VR100 handgrip.

BURANO Version 2.0 Exposure Tools

BURANO Version 2.0 will enhance image output with improved S-Log3 and 3D User LUTs and better Auto Focus at 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97 fps. It also introduces new high- and Low-Key exposure tools, expands the number of white balance presets to eight and supports Active/High Image Stabilization in 6K and 1.9K modes.

Usability improvements include media formatting from the status screen, setting CAM ID and Reel Number, and a new default frequency of 23.98p. The update adds live event and multi-cam functionality with variable ND control, enhanced SDK camera control, and LAN device tally control.

BURANO Version 2.0: Availability

The new BURANO Version 2.0 will be released in March 2025. Filmmakers can download the update to their camera using a Mac or PC. While you may not have heard of the BURANO, it just received a major firmware update.