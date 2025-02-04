Viltrox Is Expected to Release Nine Lenses in 2025

It looks like Viltrox will have a busy year as a list of its upcoming lenses has appeared online. According to Photo Rumors, the Chinese lens maker is set to release nine prime lenses in 2025.

In 2024, the company had quite an impressive year after releasing some very well-received lenses. The highlight of the year was the amazing AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB and the tiny AF 28mm F/4.5 “Chip” for Sony E mount. Reports suggest that the 135mm LAB will be coming to Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts this year while the 28mm “Chip” lens will be released on the Nikon Z mount.

The AF 135mm F/1.8 FE LAB was one of the standout lenses of 2024, offering Sony G Master level performance for a fraction of the cost. The lens produces outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness and beautiful bokeh. It will be interesting to see if the Nikon Z and Fujifilm X versions of the lens retain the same level of image quality as the Sony E-mount variant.

Late last year, Viltrox released the AF 28mm F/4.5 Chip for the Sony E-mount via Indiegogo. While 28mm isn’t the most exciting focal length on full-frame, the AF 28mm generated a lot of buzz online for being a fun little lens that can be used for more casual street and everyday photography. Some photographers have also used the pancake lens as a replacement for a body cap because it is so small and only costs $99. The pancake lens has also been commended for being feature-packed despite being very compact.

Three New Pro Series Lenses for Full-Frame Mirrorless

Rumors suggest that the company is set to add three new fast full-frame lenses to its “Pro” series lineup with focal lengths of 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm. These lenses were mentioned last year when images of the 2024 Viltrox lens roadmap were leaked but details have been pretty scarce. However, we can surmise that the rumored lenses will have the same features as current Pro series lenses like weather sealing, a fast AF motor, and a clicked aperture design.

The upcoming lenses are expected to have flagship-level AF performance and image quality similar to the AF 27mm F/1.2 and 75mm F/1.2 Pro APS-C lenses. The current Pro series lenses have been lauded by experts for producing very sharp images despite having a very low price.

Three New Lab Lenses Are Coming This Year

Aside from the AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB coming to the Nikon and Fujifilm, Viltrox is said to be gearing up for the release of three new LAB lenses this year in the 35mm F/1.2, 50mm F/1.2, and 85mm F/1.2. A Chinese Weibo user Camerabeta said that the company will be launching the upcoming lenses during (or after) the NAB Show in Las Vegas which will be happening from April 5-9.

The new LAB lenses are reportedly coming to Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts. While information about the lenses is limited, we expect them to have the same premium features like an LED screen, an aperture ring, and a focus limiter switch. Image quality should be excellent or at par with first-party offerings.

Based on the rumors, it looks like Viltrox will be using the “LAB” designation for full-frame lenses with a maximum aperture of F/1.2 while the “Pro” badge will be used for F/1.4 lenses. The Pro series lenses are also expected to be cheaper than LAB glass, with the current Pro series optics hovering around the $500 range.

An AF F/1.2 Pro APS-C Lens



Last year, one of the leaked images from the 2024 Viltrox lens roadmap revealed plans to release an APS-C lens with a fast F/1.2 aperture and will be part of the Pro series. The focal length of this lens slots in between the current 27mm and 75mm F/1.2 Pro. Our best guess is that it will have a focal length of 56mm which will directly compete with the Fujifilm XF 56mm F/1.2 R which is a great lens on ASP-C. Being part of the Pro series, we expect the lens to have similar features as the current offerings.