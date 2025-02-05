Leica SL3-S Now in Stock - Price and Where to Order

The Leica SL3-S is now showing as in-stock at retaillers. The Leica SL3-S Mirrorless camera, is a high-speed, full-frame camera designed for photographers and videographers. Building upon the features of its predecessor, the SL3, the SL3-S offers enhanced performance and versatility.

Leica is calling the SL3-S a true hybrid camera, and it says the SL3-S is exceptional for both photography and videography.

Leica SL3-S Specs

24MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor: Delivers high-resolution images with improved low-light performance.

Maestro IV Processor with L2 Technology: Ensures fast processing speeds and efficient performance.

Hybrid Autofocus System with 779 Points: Provides precise and quick focusing capabilities.

Continuous Shooting at 30 fps: Captures fast-moving subjects with ease.

Unlimited 6K Open Gate Internal Recording: Offers high-quality video recording using the full sensor area.

3.2" 5.7m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD: Facilitates easy composition and menu navigation.

IP54-Certified All-Metal Body: Provides durability and weather resistance.

Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) Compliance: Ensures image authenticity and integrity.

The Leica SL3-S is available for purchase for $5,295.00.

Hands-On Review of the Leica SL3-S by Hugh Brownstone/Three Men and an Elephant

Hugh Brownstone is one of the leading experts in Leica photography. In this excellent video he shares his thoughts on the Leica SL3-S.

Leica SL3-S Overview