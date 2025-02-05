Nikon Introduces Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S - Features, Price, and Pre-Order

Nikon introduced a new, high-end, and pricey medium wide-angle prime lens for its Z-mount full-frame mirrorless camera system: Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S. This new prime (or non-zoom) lens is part of its S-series of Nikkor lenses, which means it should be a top-quality lens.

What could make this a stand-out wide-angle lens, according to Nikon, is that its f/1.2 maximum aperture will emphasize “the main subjects with soft and beautiful bokeh, a dramatic shallow depth-of-field, and the realistic expression of textures.” It’s a lens that can be ideal for many different genres, including wedding, fashion, still life, and fine-art photography.

According to the press release, it appears that it will be a handy lens for shooting still photos and for capturing video. Nikon says that the new lens has a “fast and accurate AF drive for both stills and video through the use of stepping motors.”

Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S Lens Availability, Pricing and Preorder

The new Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S prime lens will be available by the end of February 2025, for $2,799.95, but you can preorder it now.

Other Claimed Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S Features and Technical Specifications

Maximum aperture: f/1.2

Maximum reproduction ratio: 0.2x

Minimum focusing distance: 1.0 foot

Filter attachment size: 82mm

The lens also includes two L-Fn buttons, to which you can assign various functions, plus a clickless control ring, silent focusing, and stable exposure, as well as suppressed focus breathing for better quality videography.

Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S Lens: Optical Construction

For this kind of pricey Nikon Nikkor lens, it’s important to understand its optical construction, which means you’re paying attention to what types of glass elements go into the lens, what coatings are on those elements, and how its exterior is constructed (is it weather sealed to keep out moisture and dust?). These are important considerations for many pro photographers and enthusiasts, who might be shooting with this lens every day and in many different types of environments and weather.

The Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S lens has 17 lens elements in 15 groups as well as a rounded 11-blade diaphragm, which, Nikon says, “creates unique bokeh and striking image quality.” The lens also has three ED glass elements and one aspherical ED element, which, Nikon says, enables the lens to effectively reduce false color aberrations and other types of distortion. Nikon has also applied different lens coatings, including a Meso Amorphous Coat, Nano Crystal Coat, and ARNEO Coat, to “minimize ghosting and flare and provide outstanding optical performance.”

Nikon says it also has superior dust and drip-resistant performance, by sealing various parts of the lens, including movable parts of the lens barrel.

It's no surprise that the lens will be larger and heavier than its 35mm F/1.4 brand sibling, but it should still be easy to use handheld and is relatively portable: It weighs 2.3 lbs.(or 1060 grams), which can be a bit heavy for some. It’s also 3.5 inches (or 90 mm) in diameter and measures 5.9 inches (or 150mm) in length.

By contrast, the 35mm F/1.4mm lens weighs 14.7 ounces (or 415 grams), has a 3-inch (or 74.5 mm) diameter, and is 3.5 inches (or 88.5mm) in length.

